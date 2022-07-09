These Comfortable, Cushioned Sandals Help Alleviate Foot and Back Pain — and They're Half Off Right Now

If you'll be spending your summer by the beach, pool, or any other body of water, a pair of comfy, water-friendly slip-on sandals is an absolute must. Protecting your feet from rocky coastlines, hot pavement, and other slippery surfaces is much easier with the right footwear, after all. And while you might think you have to choose between comfort and style to keep your feet in tip top shape, that's certainly not the case with this pair of fashion-forward pillow slide sandals. Plus, they're currently on sale for as little as $20 at Amazon. Wearers are calling them the ″most comfortable sandals″ they've ever worn, so you won't want to miss out on this deal.

The Weweya Pillow Slipper Sandals are made with a soft, flexible EVA material that offers plenty of cushioning and resiliency in every step. They feature adjustable plastic buckles across the top of the feet, allowing you to find a comfortable, secure fit so the shoes won't slip off as you walk. They also have thick, non-slip soles with drainage holes, so if you wear them at the beach or on the pool deck, they'll dry quickly and won't hold on to excess water.

The sandals are available in 16 colors, including basics like black, beige, and gray, as well as bolder options like bright red, orange, and neon green. Whether you're looking for a neutral pair you can wear everyday or a pop of color to brighten up your vacation wardrobe, you'll be sure to find it in these slides.

To buy: amazon.com, from $20 (originally $40)

Amazon shoppers rave about the slide sandals, with many complimenting their ultra-cushioned feel. "They are so soft and it's like you're walking on a cloud," one reviewer wrote. Another shared, "I can wear these all day and not have any pain at the end of the day!"

Similarly, wearers with foot ailments say the sandals help alleviate pain, even after walking all day. "I bought these to wear around the house [because] I've been having issues with plantar fasciitis in my left foot," one wrote, adding that after wearing them for about a month and adjusting to a short break-in period, the shoes have "helped relieve my pain immensely." A reviewer with lymphedema, a condition that can cause leg swelling, said the "sandals are perfect," specifically calling out the adjustable straps to accommodate their foot and leg swelling. Yet another buyer called them their "dream comfy shoe," since "my back feels so much better when I wear these.

Aside from comfort, reviewers also highlight the appeal of the chunky sole and variety of color options. One touted them as "fun summer sandals," writing that they're "soft and spongy to cushion your feet, perfect for walking around town or chilling by the pool!"

If you're looking for a pair of comfortable slip-on sandals that you can enjoy all summer long, don't miss out on this pick from Weweya, especially while they're on sale for as little as $20. At that price, you may even want to add a few colors to your cart.

