The Best-selling Detangling Hair Brush I Can't Go on Vacation Without Is on Sale for $8 Right Now
Summer is synonymous with outdoor activities like swimming, boating, hiking, biking, or just hanging outside in general. But the windswept activities come with a variety of beauty hurdles, and one of my biggest struggles in the summer is tangled hair. I have fine, straight hair that, despite my best efforts, has no texture or volume, and hair tools are often too rough on my weak hair — until I found this miracle tool.
The Wet Brush Original Detangling Hair Brush has saved my delicate strands thanks to its soft and flexible bristles. I use it daily after washing my hair or when I need a quick touch-up, and it's the one beauty tool I absolutely can't travel without.
To buy: amazon.com, $8 (originally $14)
The brush has become indispensable on beach trips, ski vacations, camping trips, and more because it always detangles my hair quickly and painlessly, even after exposing it to elements like lake water, chlorine, hotel shampoos, and bug spray. It gently combs through snarls without ripping my hair out and the soft bristles move with my hair so it doesn't get stuck in a knot. It also works well on dry hair to freshen up strands in seconds. The small paddle can easily fit in carry-ons and medium-size purses for easy travel. One thing to note, however, is that it's not meant for styling with hot tools, so don't point a blow dryer directly on the bristles because they might melt.
Over 35,000 Amazon shoppers gave the brush a five-star rating, with many shoppers claiming that it "works like a miracle" and is a game-changer for those with sensitive scalps. And it's on sale for only $8 right now.
"Wet brushes are the absolute BEST," one reviewer said. "They have been a game changer with my daughter who has a sensitive head and they are excellent at helping my long, wavy hair look smooth instead of frizzy after brushing. They have a lot of 'give' so that it minimizes pain when trying to get through tangles. My daughter is autistic with sensory issues and this is the first brush that she enjoys using on herself. Considering how well they hold up, I think they're well worth the cost. Don't hesitate to buy one!"
Another shopper wrote, "I have never had a brush that allowed me to brush my wet hair as easily as the Wet Brush. I love this brush so much, I bought a second one to keep in my travel bag so that I never accidentally forget it. I will never use another brush brand again because of how well this performs!"
Grab the hair brush thousands of shoppers (including myself) can't live without for your next vacation while it's still on sale for just $8.
