The Best-selling Detangling Hair Brush I Can't Go on Vacation Without Is on Sale for $8 Right Now

The brush has become indispensable on beach trips, ski vacations, camping trips, and more because it always detangles my hair quickly and painlessly, even after exposing it to elements like lake water, chlorine, hotel shampoos, and bug spray. It gently combs through snarls without ripping my hair out and the soft bristles move with my hair so it doesn't get stuck in a knot. It also works well on dry hair to freshen up strands in seconds. The small paddle can easily fit in carry-ons and medium-size purses for easy travel. One thing to note, however, is that it's not meant for styling with hot tools, so don't point a blow dryer directly on the bristles because they might melt.