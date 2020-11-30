West Elm’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Here — and Holiday Decor Is Up to 70% Off
'Tis the season for stockings, menorahs, and everything festive. And there's no better time to grab what you may not already have in your holiday decor collection (or start completely from scratch and avoid storage units altogether) than Cyber Week. West Elm's holiday decor is festive, chic, and for a limited amount of time, totally affordable, thanks to deals of up to 70% off for Cyber Monday.
Whether or not you happen to celebrate any holidays over the next couple of months, West Elm has gorgeous winter decor for everyone looking to celebrate the season or simply make their space a bit more cozy. This year, the home decor retailer has real greenery you can order, from a fresh pine and cedar garland to a fresh eucalyptus, olive, and larkspur wreath.
If you find yourself extremely particular about your Hanukkah, Christmas, or other holiday decorations, West Elm is a go-to for the aesthetic-minded. Design comes first here, so you'll never have to compromise on attractiveness in order to get quality decor that will last for years to come.
Read on to shop 15 of our favorite deals from West Elm's holiday collection, all on sale up to 70% off for Cyber Monday.
Bottlebrush Animal Astronaut Ornament
Modern Brass Metal Candleholders
To buy: westelm.com, from $24 (originally from $30)
Magnolia Wheat Wreath
To buy: westelm.com, $96 (originally $120)
LED String Lights
Modern Lacquer Nutcrackers
To buy: westelm.com, from $24 (originally from $40)
Beaded Felt Garland
To buy: westelm.com, from $28 (originally from $40)
Framed Stocking Holder
To buy: westelm.com, from $27 (originally from $45)
Ceramic Tealight Houses
Bottle Brush Hipster Animal Ornaments
To buy: westelm.com, from $8 (originally from $12)
Cashmere Faux Pine Tree
To buy: westelm.com, $400 (originally $500)
Pom Pom Felt Stocking
To buy: westelm.com, $18 (originally $30)
Fresh Cedar and Pine Garland
To buy: westelm.com, $200 (originally 250)
Arch Tree Lights
To buy: westelm.com, $560 (originally $700)
Modern Nutcracker
To buy: westelm.com, $28 (originally $40)
Brown Garland Lights
To buy: westelm.com, $56 (originally $70)
