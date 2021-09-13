This Athletic Skort Was Made for Tennis, Hiking, Cycling, and More — and It's Just $23

The Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt is the number one best-seller in the women's sports skirts category on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. It's made from a blend of polyester and spandex, meaning it's stretchy, breathable, and sweat-resistant, so it will keep up with you during all kinds of athletic activities. The skirt features a wide elastic waistband (3 inches), built-in shorts with pockets on either side, and a back zippered pocket. The front has a smooth, flattering design while the back provides the classic pleated tennis skirt look.