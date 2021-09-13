This Athletic Skort Was Made for Tennis, Hiking, Cycling, and More — and It's Just $23
Over the past year we've seen the rise of the exercise dress and athletic skorts, with expensive options flooding the market. Luckily, you don't have to spend much to achieve the stylish look of pricier skorts, thanks to this tennis skirt from Werena, which is available on Amazon starting at just $23. With a wide size range and a variety of colors, you'll be sure to find one (or several) that fit your style.
The Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt is the number one best-seller in the women's sports skirts category on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. It's made from a blend of polyester and spandex, meaning it's stretchy, breathable, and sweat-resistant, so it will keep up with you during all kinds of athletic activities. The skirt features a wide elastic waistband (3 inches), built-in shorts with pockets on either side, and a back zippered pocket. The front has a smooth, flattering design while the back provides the classic pleated tennis skirt look.
To buy: amazon.com, from $23
The skirt is made for all kinds of activities, including tennis, of course, as well as running, hiking, biking, and golf. It's available in 18 colors, like basic black and white, as well as bold royal blue and fuschia. You can shop the skirt in sizes XXS to XXL.
Amazon shoppers agree that the skirt is just as stylish as it is functional. "This skirt is so cute and so flattering," one reviewer wrote. "The high waist, the pleated style in the back, pockets, this skirt has it all. Super comfy and cute, [a] must buy if you're looking for a style like this."
Another shopper emphasized how comfortable this skirt is, particularly for exercise. "I love this skirt! This is great for plus-size women and is incredibly flattering," they wrote. "It's great for workouts (CrossFit), but can also easily be worn in a cute outfit as well."For all your upcoming athletic activities; if you're playing tennis, hitting the trails, or simply going for a walk around the neighborhood, you'll be able to exercise in style with this pleated skirt.
