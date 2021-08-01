This Giant Sand-free Blanket Is a Must-have for Beach Days, Camping Trips, Picnics, and More
There are plenty of essentials to pack in your beach bag for an enjoyable day at the shore, from your favorite swimwear to a protective sun hat and reef-safe sunscreen. And while you never want to forget your trusty beach towel, we're here to tell you about a sand-free blanket that will instantly upgrade all your future beach days.
The Wekapo Sandproof Beach Blanket is made from water-resistant nylon that's durable enough to keep up with even your most active beach days. It measures 10 feet by 9 feet, allowing plenty of space for lounging. The blanket comfortably fits up to seven people, so your whole beach party can enjoy it at once.
And while a common problem with many beach towels and blankets is keeping them from blowing away in the wind, this blanket comes with six stakes and anchoring loops that allow you to secure it into the sand. There are also four corner pockets that you can fill with sand to further weigh your blanket down and make sure it stays in place, even on windy days.
And when you're ready to pack up for the day, just shake the blanket and the sand slides right off. Then fold it up and it fits neatly into the attached compression sack that measures just six by seven inches and weighs just over a pound. The blanket is available in five color combinations, so you'll be sure to find a version that fits your beach day style.
To buy: amazon.com, from $39
Amazon shoppers love this blanket for beach days, picnics, camping, and more, and it has over 3,000 five-star reviews. "[It's] perfect for a family or group of friends," one reviewer wrote. "My group had three adults and there was plenty of room for us to sprawl out and keep our things sand free including a 72-quart ice chest."
Another reviewer said this blanket is their "best purchase in a long time." They went on to say, "this made our beach days so easy because I could just throw this in a bag and go. We could pack it up quickly and take it with us to eat and shop and then throw it back out when we wanted to lay on the beach again."
If you're looking for a comfortable, spacious beach blanket that you (and your friends) can lounge on all day without worrying about getting covered in sand, you'll want to add this durable option to your Amazon cart ASAP.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.