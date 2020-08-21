This Inflatable Hammock Is a Must-have for the Outdoors, According to Shoppers 

How the inflatable lounger works is quite simple: Instead of the need for a traditional air pump, all you have to do is open up the side and whisk it through the air to fill it up before sealing it. You can easily add more or less air depending on how firm and supportive you want it to be, and the pillow-shaped headrest helps keep you comfortable whether you’re kicking back on the beach or calling it a night under the stars. Since it’s designed to hold up to 500 pounds but is still easy to deflate and take with you while you’re on the move, it’s no wonder people are taking it everywhere.