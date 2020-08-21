This Inflatable Hammock Is a Must-have for the Outdoors, According to Shoppers 

No matter how easy a tent is to assemble, sometimes you just want to kick back without the hassle of doing it all. Hammocks are one way of doing so, but you still have to find the right duo of trees and put in a little work to make sure your cozy cocoon won’t fall mid-slumber. The easiest solution? An inflatable lounger — even better if it doesn’t require an air pump.
That’s exactly what makes the Wekapo Inflatable Lounger a clear favorite among Amazon shoppers. The popular air hammock has more than 3,400 ratings under its belt, many of which are from reviewers who swear by it as a must-have for all their outdoor adventures.
“I ended up ordering [six] of these and we used them immediately on a camping trip,” one shopper said . “We slept in them in the open air all night. Very comfortable. No neck or back discomfort the next day. Floated in a shallow creek in them. No problems brushing over stream rocks. The kids inflated and deflated over and over and over. They flopped all over them and stacked them three high with a kid in each one. The durability is amazing!”
How the inflatable lounger works is quite simple: Instead of the need for a traditional air pump, all you have to do is open up the side and whisk it through the air to fill it up before sealing it. You can easily add more or less air depending on how firm and supportive you want it to be, and the pillow-shaped headrest helps keep you comfortable whether you’re kicking back on the beach or calling it a night under the stars. Since it’s designed to hold up to 500 pounds but is still easy to deflate and take with you while you’re on the move, it’s no wonder people are taking it everywhere.
“I travel with one of these wherever I go; Grenada, Costa Rica, St. Thomas, and Maui just this past year,” one traveler said . “The air couch may take some getting used to on inflating it, but it's pretty simple once you get the hang of it. I have found they have the most durable material and come with an actual metal peg for anchoring to ground unlike some companies that have a plastic one. (don't forget to use the pouch it comes in as an anchor as well and fill it with sand! #GameChanger). I even slept on this for a whole week while staying in Costa Rica in a camp style atmosphere.”
Give your camping or beach day essentials a hassle-free upgrade by heading to Amazon to get the inflatable lounger thousands swear by.
To buy: amazon.com , $42
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.