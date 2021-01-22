These Best-Selling Ski Socks Kept My Feet Toasty During a Wet Day on the Slopes

When it comes to winter snow sports, there are two kinds of people. There are those who were basically born onto skis and effortlessly glide down the slopes like it's second nature. And then there's…the other kind. That group might include a 26-year-old woman falling down and crying to her girlfriend that maybe snow sports just aren't for her, and instead suggesting they just go back into the lodge. Spoiler: I'm in the second group.
That said, my recent attempts to become a person who enjoys going fast down snowy hills with minimal balance have become more successful. I might even dare say I enjoy it. Improved skils aside, my newfound appreciation for skiing has a lot to do with having the right gear to keep me warm and dry while I'm learning. Specifically, it's having Amazon's best-selling ski socks layered under my snow pants to keep my toes toasty.
As the overall best-selling pick in the category of Women's Outdoor Recreation Socks, Weierya's 2-Pack of Ski Socks were a no-brainer to add to my cart when I realized my usual hiking socks didn't quite get the job done. They made my feet sweaty and uncomfortable, plus fitting them into my boots was a nightmare.
Wearing the Amazon-favorite pair changed all of that. Not only did my feet stay warm and dry during an entire day spent on the slopes while the weather alternated between a drizzly rain and wet slushy snow, they weren't sweaty when I went to swap my ski boots for my cozy Ugg boots. What's more, they're thick enough to keep me warm without feeling like I have to jam them into ski boots which as a newbie, is quite a helpful thing.
I'm not the only one who's given the breathable socks a top spot in their winter snow wardrobe. "Works really well, nice and warm," said one shopper who left the best-sellers a perfect review. "The leg bit of the sock kind of hardens up when it's on all the way so it really compresses your calves and reduces muscle soreness. The foot is nice and snug, but the toes are nice and free so you're not going to come out of the day with achy toes from the sock, boots notwithstanding."
While my skiing skills may still need some work, if there's one thing I know, it's how to be really good at complaining about my feet being cold. Luckily for me, and my patient girlfriend-turned-ski-instructor, these socks really live up to their claims.
If you're looking to hit the slopes anytime soon, head to Amazon to snag a 2-pack of these best-selling socks for less than $20.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.