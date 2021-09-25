This $22 Base Layer Set Will Keep You Warm While Hiking, Camping, and Skiing This Winter

Whether you'll be embarking on a hiking or camping trip this winter or plan to hit the slopes throughout the upcoming chillier seasons, a warm yet still breathable base layer set, often referred to as long johns, is a must-have. A good base layer set will lock in heat while wicking away moisture, allowing you to stay warm without overheating or sweating through your clothes. We found a set on Amazon with thousands of positive reviews that you'll want to add to your winter wardrobe ASAP. Plus, the set starts at just $22, so you can even stock up on multiple sets for upcoming winter vacations.