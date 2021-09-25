This $22 Base Layer Set Will Keep You Warm While Hiking, Camping, and Skiing This Winter
Whether you'll be embarking on a hiking or camping trip this winter or plan to hit the slopes throughout the upcoming chillier seasons, a warm yet still breathable base layer set, often referred to as long johns, is a must-have. A good base layer set will lock in heat while wicking away moisture, allowing you to stay warm without overheating or sweating through your clothes. We found a set on Amazon with thousands of positive reviews that you'll want to add to your winter wardrobe ASAP. Plus, the set starts at just $22, so you can even stock up on multiple sets for upcoming winter vacations.
The Weerti Thermal Underwear set for women comes with a long sleeve top and full-length leggings, both made from a soft blend of polyester and spandex. The material is lightweight, moisture-wicking, and odor-resistant, which will keep you warm while remaining comfortably breathable, especially if you're layering these pieces under heavier clothing. The top features a crew neck cut, and both the wrists and ankles have a stretchy yet secure fit that locks in warmth. Four-way stretch also makes these pieces easy to move in, and the leggings squat-proof.
The set is available in six colors: black, gray, navy, purple, red, and white, as well as sizes XXS through 3XL.
To buy: amazon.com, from $22
Amazon shoppers love this base layer set, giving it over 1,100 five-star ratings. "I am not a fan of bulky winter-wear, so thermals are my go-to," one reviewer wrote. "It is so warm on the inside and doesn't irritate the skin in any way."
Another shopper emphasized that this set is great for layering. "The material is so ridiculously soft and it's thick enough not to show what you are wearing underneath," they wrote. "The top is long enough not to ride up, [and it] covers what it needs to."If you're in the market for a base layer set that is soft, will keep you cozy without overheating, and comfy enough to wear underneath a variety of cold-weather clothing, this option from Weerti is a must-have. And the affordable under-$30 price tag doesn't hurt either.
