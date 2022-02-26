10 Weekend Trip Essentials, According to Travel + Leisure Editors

"The one thing about packing for short trips is that everything in your bag needs to have a purpose so as to not waste precious space — and it's even best if items have more than one use. That said, I never leave home without a pair of these comfortable joggers in my luggage. They feature a comfy tie-waist, a flattering cropped leg, and buttery-soft, stretchy fabric that moves with you. I've worn these joggers as pajama bottoms, workout or hiking pants, and even as part of my travel outfit, since they keep me warm on chilly flights. I love them so much, I own them in multiple colors and have even persuaded many of my friends to splurge on a pair. Trust me on this — you'll wonder how you ever lived without them." — Susan Brickell, Senior Editor, E-commerce