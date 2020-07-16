Wayfair Has a New Travel-inspired Decor Section — Here Are the Best Pieces to Shop From Each Destination

Fill your home with pieces inspired by Santorini, Nantucket, and more.

By Rebecca Carhart
July 16, 2020
With broad travel restrictions still in effect, chances are your summer vacations have been put on hold. But just because you can’t travel to faraway locations right now doesn’t mean you can’t bring your favorite destinations home with you. 

Wayfair’s new The Global Bazaar section is making it easier than ever to transform your home into your favorite vacation spot, as it is filled with curated collections of decor inspired by popular travel destinations. There are six collections inspired by Mexico City, Singapore, Nantucket, Paris, Milford Sound, and Santorini, and each one is filled with indoor furniture, outdoor accessories, lighting fixtures, small accent pieces, rugs, art, and so much more. 

You can upgrade your living room with some clean architectural pieces inspired by Singapore like this sleek coffee table or transform your backyard with these nautical striped outdoor pillows that look like they’re straight out of Nantucket. And if you want to give your home some European flair, consider snagging this Parisian pink velvet sofa or this Mediterranean-style oil and vinegar set from the Santorini shop. 

No matter which destination you prefer, there’s something in this travel-inspired decor section for just about everyone. To help you get started, we rounded up 30 of our favorite pieces from Wayfair’s Global Bazaar. Keep reading to shop them all.

Mexico City, Mexico 

Singapore

Nantucket, USA

Paris, France

Milford Sound, New Zealand

Santorini, Greece

