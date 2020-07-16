Wayfair Has a New Travel-inspired Decor Section — Here Are the Best Pieces to Shop From Each Destination
Fill your home with pieces inspired by Santorini, Nantucket, and more.
With broad travel restrictions still in effect, chances are your summer vacations have been put on hold. But just because you can’t travel to faraway locations right now doesn’t mean you can’t bring your favorite destinations home with you.
Wayfair’s new The Global Bazaar section is making it easier than ever to transform your home into your favorite vacation spot, as it is filled with curated collections of decor inspired by popular travel destinations. There are six collections inspired by Mexico City, Singapore, Nantucket, Paris, Milford Sound, and Santorini, and each one is filled with indoor furniture, outdoor accessories, lighting fixtures, small accent pieces, rugs, art, and so much more.
You can upgrade your living room with some clean architectural pieces inspired by Singapore like this sleek coffee table or transform your backyard with these nautical striped outdoor pillows that look like they’re straight out of Nantucket. And if you want to give your home some European flair, consider snagging this Parisian pink velvet sofa or this Mediterranean-style oil and vinegar set from the Santorini shop.
No matter which destination you prefer, there’s something in this travel-inspired decor section for just about everyone. To help you get started, we rounded up 30 of our favorite pieces from Wayfair’s Global Bazaar. Keep reading to shop them all.
Mexico City, Mexico
- Masaya & Co San Geronimo Lounge Chair, $850
- Bungalow Rose Molokai Three-Piece Decorative Basket Set, $69 (originally $176)
- August Grove Peters Hand Pressed Stressed Terracotta Pot Planter, $44
- World Menagerie Mariario Fruit Bowl, $35 (originally $56)
- Hashtag Home Modern Art Orange Levies Graphic Art Print, $47 (originally $60)
Singapore
- George Oliver Ussery Unique Statement Globe Pendant, $240 (originally $357)
- Modern Ceramic Table Vase, $84
- Blu Dot Racer Bar Counter Stool, $449
- Kartell Air Du Temp Clock, $175
- Blu Dot Puff Puff Ottoman, $599
Nantucket, USA
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Casey Reversible Comforter Set, $230 (originally $385)
- Birch Lane Heritage Brown Backgammon Board Game, $116
- Beachcrest Home Floor Standing Antique Brass with Leather Anchormaster Telescope, $290 (originally $800)
- Kaldun Bogle Capri Shell Three-Piece Box Set, $49
- Vineyard Patio Sofa with Sunbrella Cushions, $1,379 (originally $1,970)
Paris, France
- Everly Quinn Ayva Curved Sofa, $980
- Mercer41 Arkadelphia Marble End Table, $204 (originally $295)
- Canora Grey Traditional Beveled Wall Mirror, $440 (originally $657)
- Pine Cone Hill Bauble Throw, $142
- Bloomsbury Market Barten Translucent Table Vase, $42 (originally $117)
Milford Sound, New Zealand
- Brayden Studio Lipscomb Coffee Table, $560
- Mistana Prudence Butterfly Chair, $169 (originally $299)
- Mercury Row Manus Geometric Off-White Area Rug, $116 (originally $134)
- Ibolili Teak Table Sculpture, $146
- World Menagerie Gratiano Coffee Table Tray, $53
Santorini, Greece
- Rosecliff Heights Lakeland Teak Patio Sofa with Cushions, $810 (originally $1,585)
- Blomus Rudea 532 Ceramic Table Vase, $30
- Ivy Bronx Indigo Marble Terrazzo Coasters, $22 (originally $25)
- Bungalow Rose Jelinek Single Globe Pendant, $370 (originally $495)
- Coyuchi Pismo Cotton Blanket, $248
