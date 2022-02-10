Waterproof Booties Are a Must-have for Winter Travel — and These 5 Pairs Are on Sale at Nordstrom 

If you're planning to visit a cold weather destination this season or live in a climate with snow and ice, proper footwear is non-negotiable. But you don't have to compromise on style when you're looking for boots that will stand up to cold, wet, and icy weather. Several brands, such as Blondo, Vionic, and Cole Haan, are known for their water-resistant and fully waterproof boots, including stylish heeled booties that you can easily dress up or down.