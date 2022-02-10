Waterproof Booties Are a Must-have for Winter Travel — and These 5 Pairs Are on Sale at Nordstrom
If you're planning to visit a cold weather destination this season or live in a climate with snow and ice, proper footwear is non-negotiable. But you don't have to compromise on style when you're looking for boots that will stand up to cold, wet, and icy weather. Several brands, such as Blondo, Vionic, and Cole Haan, are known for their water-resistant and fully waterproof boots, including stylish heeled booties that you can easily dress up or down.
We've rounded up some of our favorite waterproof booties, including both suede and leather options in multiple heel heights, all of which are available at Nordstrom. Plus, each pair is on sale right now, and some are up to 60 percent off.
Caslon Brielle Water Resistant Bootie
These ankle booties are impressively versatile, since they're available in both tan suede and black leather. They feature a rounded toe, low stacked heel, and a rubber lug sole that offers plenty of traction. Plus, side zippers make the boots easy to take on and off.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $70 (originally $100)
Blondo Laureece Waterproof Block Heel Bootie
If you're looking for a heeled bootie, check out this pick from Blondo, a brand known for its stylish waterproof footwear. These boots have a 2.25-inch block heel and a rubber sole. The suede outer material is treated to hold up to water as well as calcium and salt, so they're a great option for winter wear — especially if you'll be wearing them in snowy and icy conditions.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $150)
Cole Haan Peetz Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
Cole Haan offers a wide variety of sleek, durable footwear, and these Chelsea boots are no exception. They're available in both leather and suede, and each boot has a stretchy ribbed inset that makes them easy to slip on and off. The 1.75-inch heel offers just enough height for an elevated look while still allowing the shoes to be comfortable to walk in.
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $76 (originally $190)
Vionic Wilma Waterproof Booties
These chunky suede booties offer flattering height with a 2-inch heel, as well as a cushioned insole that offers comfortable arch support. Plus, a traction-filled synthetic sole will help you traverse wet and icy terrain in style.
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $114 (originally $190)
Dolce Vita Huey H20 Waterproof Bootie
It's all in the details with these waterproof booties, since they feature a sleek platform heel, multiple textures, elasticized panels, and a rubber lug sole. They come in dark brown suede with black details and a chic monochromatic gray suede, providing plenty of versatility when planning outfits.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $84 (originally $140)
