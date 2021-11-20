These Water-resistant Slippers Have Nearly 3,000 Five-star Reviews — and You Can Wear Them Everywhere
It's official: Slipper season is upon us. As winter draws closer, so does the desire to have something soft, fluffy, and warm on our feet. While that longing typically hits during mornings and evenings at home, there's nothing wrong with some all-day comfort in — and out of — the house. That's why a durable pair of slippers tough enough to withstand the elements, yet cozy enough wear all day, is a must-have for the colder months.
Take Ugg's Ansley Water Resistant Slipper for example. This moccasin-style shoe expertly blends comfort and functionality, making it the ideal around-the-house slipper that's also perfect for running errands. Constructed with high-quality craftsmanship and available in five colors, fans of the brand can expect the familiar comfort and style of a classic Ugg boot, minus the bulk.
The Ansley features an ultra-soft, cloud-like lining that's sure to impress from the very first wear. Made from plush UGGpure, the lining is crafted from wool but formulated to feel like genuine shearling on your feet. And just like the brand's famous boots, these slippers are designed to fit snugly and conform to the curvature of your feet over time, making them more comfortable with each wear.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $100
But the slippers' cozy factor isn't the only reason to add them to your cart. They also feature a water-resistant suede upper for wetter winter days, and an extra sturdy EVA sole typically found in heavier shoes like sneakers and boots. It's clear these slippers were made for walking, which their rugged build allows shoppers to do both indoors and outdoors.
And nearly 3,000 Nordstrom shoppers have given the slippers a five-star rating, too.
"Best thing I've bought myself in a while!" one reviewer wrote. "I've been meaning to buy a pair of these Ugg slippers to wear on my casual days and I'm so glad that I finally did. They fit true to size and you can totally feel and see the quality."
If you're in the market for new slippers — or even just new comfy shoes — pick up a pair of the top-rated Ansleys for comfort and durability wherever this winter takes you.
