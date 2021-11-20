These Water-resistant Slippers Have Nearly 3,000 Five-star Reviews — and You Can Wear Them Everywhere

It's official: Slipper season is upon us. As winter draws closer, so does the desire to have something soft, fluffy, and warm on our feet. While that longing typically hits during mornings and evenings at home, there's nothing wrong with some all-day comfort in — and out of — the house. That's why a durable pair of slippers tough enough to withstand the elements, yet cozy enough wear all day, is a must-have for the colder months.