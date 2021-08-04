Amazon's Best-selling Hydration Pack Is a Must-have for Camping and Hiking Trips

Another reviewer emphasized that it's the perfect size for moderate activity and "smaller day hikes" in particular. "This bag is ultra light and very comfortable. I purchased it to use mostly in my local forest, where elevation gain is sub 400 but [I] still want a water bladder as I usually hike a minimum of 5 miles," they wrote. "It's breathable and I usually forget I'm even carrying it. I occasionally trail run and it stays right in place."Whether you're an avid hiker in your own community or you're planning a camping trip where you'll be hitting the trails, you won't want to miss out on this lightweight, comfortable, and functional hydration pack.