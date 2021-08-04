Amazon's Best-selling Hydration Pack Is a Must-have for Camping and Hiking Trips
If you're an avid hiker or trail runner, you know the importance of staying hydrated while you're out adventuring. That's why a hydration pack is an essential for camping and hiking trips. A good pack should be lightweight yet spacious enough to hold enough water for your preferred type of trip while allowing easy access to drinking. We found an affordable, customer-loved version on Amazon that you'll want to add to your cart immediately for all your upcoming outdoor adventures.
The Water Buffalo Hydration Pack Backpack weighs just seven ounces, and with its ventilated shoulder straps and easy access drinking tube, it's an impressively comfortable option. In fact, some reviewers even say they forget they're wearing it while running or hiking.
The pack holds two liters of water, and drinking is easily accessible with a push/pull bite valve on the hose. In addition to the water bladder, the backpack also has a roomy zippered main compartment that can hold up to five liters' worth of other trail gear. An exterior velcro pocket allows easy access to small essentials, such as keys or your smartphone. Other features, including visible reflector strips and a safety whistle set this hydration pack apart.
To buy: amazon.com, $28
With over 5,400 five-star reviews and an Amazon's Choice badge, this hydration pack is one of the best on the market, and shoppers agree. "Whether I am going camping, marathon training, or biking, this backpack is coming with me," one reviewer wrote. "[It is] very easy to fill up with the beverage of your choice. Tons of compartments for phones, keys, and clothing. A perfect all in one hydration pack and backpack."
Another reviewer emphasized that it's the perfect size for moderate activity and "smaller day hikes" in particular. "This bag is ultra light and very comfortable. I purchased it to use mostly in my local forest, where elevation gain is sub 400 but [I] still want a water bladder as I usually hike a minimum of 5 miles," they wrote. "It's breathable and I usually forget I'm even carrying it. I occasionally trail run and it stays right in place."Whether you're an avid hiker in your own community or you're planning a camping trip where you'll be hitting the trails, you won't want to miss out on this lightweight, comfortable, and functional hydration pack.
