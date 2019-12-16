Warby Parker's Travel Case Will Keep Your Eyeglasses Safe Anywhere You Go

Image zoom Courtesy of Warby Parker

If you're a glasses-wearer with multiple pairs in your rotation or a sunglasses aficionado who can't decide on just one pair to bring on vacation, a travel eyewear case is a packing must-have.

The Parker Travel Case from Warby Parker allows you to keep your glasses safe and all in one place during your travels, which is especially helpful if you're traveling with multiple pairs.

To buy: warbyparker.com, $40

Warby Parker is best known for its stylish yet affordable glasses and an option that lets you order five different frames and try them on at home before deciding on a pair. But the brand also offers a collection of eyewear accessories that make great holiday gifts, including a lens cleaner set and eyewear pouch that holds two pairs of glasses.

But if you're a frequent traveler, the Parker Travel Case will make packing your eyewear much easier. The exterior of the case is made from faux-leather and the lining is 100% polyester. It features a zippered closure and interior dividers for three pairs of glasses. And at just $40, the case is a small price to pay for never having to deal with a crushed pair of glasses again.

