 6 Small-Space Patio Essentials From Walmart to Spruce Up Your Backyard

No matter how tiny your patio is, Walmart has options for you.
By Tanya Ghahremani
August 14, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
If you have a patio or backyard space, spending an abundance of time at home this year has been infinitely easier: You can have time in the fresh air while still practicing social distancing. Of course, that space of yours should be somewhere you actually want to hang out — and new furniture can help with this.

Even if you have a small patio, adding key pieces can open up the space and make it a comfortable place to lounge for hours on hot summer days. It doesn’t have to be expensive or difficult to furnish, either: Walmart has tons of furniture for small patios that is both affordable and chic.

Everything you need  is available at Walmart: An outdoor fire pit that’s also portable? You got it. A foldable picnic table that you can easily store when you’re not using it? Of course. A detachable tray for your outdoor chair that you can place your snacks and ice-cold drink on? That’s there, too. In true Walmart style, everything is affordable, so it won’t break the bank to pick up a few things.

If you’re not sure where to start, we took the liberty of combing through Walmart’s offerings and put together a list of the best picks. Check out our favorites below, then head over to Walmart to see everything a small patio could need.

Courtesy of Walmart

This portable outdoor fire pit doesn’t need any assembly, so it’s pretty much ready to use right out of the box: Just add the propane fuel and push a button on its side to ignite it. Lava rocks are included for the fire to burn on, and it has a pretty copper finish.

To buy: walmart.com, $375

Courtesy of Walmart

This  set looks as if it’s been lifted straight from a  bistro in Paris, so adding it to your backyard will make you feel like you’ve done at least a little traveling this year. Even better: The chairs and table fold up easily when you’re not using them, so you can store them elsewhere to make more space whenever you’d like. 

To buy: walmart.com, $150 (originally $200)

Courtesy of Walmart

This picnic table also folds up when it’s not in use, making it a fantastic option for small outdoor spaces. It includes a table and two benches that will seat four to six people, so you can fit the whole family — or, if you’d like, you can fold it so that one of the benches becomes a backrest for the other.

To buy: walmart.com, from $99 (originally $126)

Courtesy of Walmart

This tray attaches to any outdoor chair with a metal bar by its armrest and will support a single drink and a snack. It’s perfect for when you’re spending a lazy day outside in your comfy lounge chair — just put all your snacks on it, and you won’t have to get up whenever you’re feeling peckish.

To buy: walmart.com, $10 (originally $28)

Courtesy of Walmart

This Adirondack bench holds two people and offers comfortable seating without taking up too much room. It has a natural-looking faux wood finish atop a steel frame that ensures it remains durable throughout the years. Best part? It’s under $200.

To buy: walmart.com, $169

Courtesy of Walmart

This portable grill is perfect for when you want to barbecue but don’t actually have a patio space big enough for a full grill. It operates with gas, so you can grill as you would normally — the only difference is that when you’re done with it, you just have to clean it and then fold it up. Easy peasy.

To buy: walmart.com, $110 (originally $150)

