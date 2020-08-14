 6 Small-Space Patio Essentials From Walmart to Spruce Up Your Backyard

If you have a patio or backyard space, spending an abundance of time at home this year has been infinitely easier: You can have time in the fresh air while still practicing social distancing. Of course, that space of yours should be somewhere you actually want to hang out — and new furniture can help with this.
Even if you have a small patio, adding key pieces can open up the space and make it a comfortable place to lounge for hours on hot summer days. It doesn’t have to be expensive or difficult to furnish, either: Walmart has tons of furniture for small patios that is both affordable and chic.
Everything you need is available at Walmart: An outdoor fire pit that’s also portable? You got it. A foldable picnic table that you can easily store when you’re not using it? Of course. A detachable tray for your outdoor chair that you can place your snacks and ice-cold drink on? That’s there, too. In true Walmart style, everything is affordable, so it won’t break the bank to pick up a few things.
If you’re not sure where to start, we took the liberty of combing through Walmart’s offerings and put together a list of the best picks. Check out our favorites below, then head over to Walmart to see everything a small patio could need.
This portable outdoor fire pit doesn’t need any assembly, so it’s pretty much ready to use right out of the box: Just add the propane fuel and push a button on its side to ignite it. Lava rocks are included for the fire to burn on, and it has a pretty copper finish.
To buy: walmart.com, $375
This set looks as if it’s been lifted straight from a bistro in Paris, so adding it to your backyard will make you feel like you’ve done at least a little traveling this year. Even better: The chairs and table fold up easily when you’re not using them, so you can store them elsewhere to make more space whenever you’d like.
To buy: walmart.com, $150 (originally $200)
This picnic table also folds up when it’s not in use, making it a fantastic option for small outdoor spaces. It includes a table and two benches that will seat four to six people, so you can fit the whole family — or, if you’d like, you can fold it so that one of the benches becomes a backrest for the other.
To buy: walmart.com, from $99 (originally $126)
This tray attaches to any outdoor chair with a metal bar by its armrest and will support a single drink and a snack. It’s perfect for when you’re spending a lazy day outside in your comfy lounge chair — just put all your snacks on it, and you won’t have to get up whenever you’re feeling peckish.
To buy: walmart.com, $10 (originally $28)
This Adirondack bench holds two people and offers comfortable seating without taking up too much room. It has a natural-looking faux wood finish atop a steel frame that ensures it remains durable throughout the years. Best part? It’s under $200.
To buy: walmart.com, $169
This portable grill is perfect for when you want to barbecue but don’t actually have a patio space big enough for a full grill. It operates with gas, so you can grill as you would normally — the only difference is that when you’re done with it, you just have to clean it and then fold it up. Easy peasy.
To buy: walmart.com, $110 (originally $150)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.
