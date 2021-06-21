Shop Camping Gear, Luggage, Vacuums, and More During Walmart's Deals for Days Sale
Some of the most thrilling moments of summer vacation happen before you leave home. While you're researching, prepping, and packing for the fun ahead, you're fueled by adrenaline and anticipation about the unknown adventures you and your family or other travel companions are about to experience. If you're leaning into a spirited vacation countdown right now, you can round out your packing list by shopping Walmart's latest sale.
Through 5 a.m. ET Thursday, June 24, Walmart's Deals for Days sale you can explore more than 1,800 just-launched discounts for you to explore. Unlike other well-known sales happening at this time, you do not need to sign up for a membership - instead, all of the deals are at your fingertips, and many already qualify for free shipping.
There are markdowns on items in every category, including everyday apparel, kitchen appliances, and auto and tire. In case you want to skip ahead to all of the best deals, we sourced the top picks for outdoor adventure, tech, luggage, home, and vacuums for you. Camping enthusiasts won't want to miss this Coleman four-person tent, and anyone who's expecting guests this summer can save up to $120 on this AeroBed air mattress.
If you need new luggage before you pack your car or board your flight, you will want this hardsided luggage that has more than 10,000 ratings from Walmart shoppers. Plus, you can pick up Apple AirPods Pro and an Apple Watch to keep you occupied while you travel. In order to return to a clean home, save up to $140 on this Shark robot vacuum-mop hybrid, and turn your backyard into an al fresco dining destination with this three-piece bistro set.
Keep in mind, while none of the deals are timed, some are expected to sell out. Keep scrolling to shop Walmart's Deals for Days before that happens.
Best Outdoor Gear Deals:
- EastPoint Sports Cornhole Stars and Stripes, Outdoor Bean Bag Toss Set, $40 (originally $60)
- Franklin Sports Total Outdoor Fun 5 Combo Game, Ring Toss Combo, $33 (originally $48)
- Stansport Camping Chair, $29 (originally $56)
- AeroBed Luxury Collection Extra Comfort Air Mattress 12in, Queen, Built-in Pump, $79 (originally $200)
- Coleman 7 x 7 Longs Peak 4 Person Fast Pitch Dome Tent, $90 (originally $110)
- Itiwit by Decathlon Inflatable Recreational Sit-on Kayak with Pump, 2 Person, $275 (originally $349)
- Core Equipment 10-Person 2-Room Straight Wall Cabin Camping Tent, $170 (originally $276)
Best Tech Deals:
- Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi 64GB, $399 (originally $599)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminum Smart Watch, $167 (originally $299)
- Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker, $100 (originally $150)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (originally $219)
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, $169 (originally $199)
- Fitbit Sense, $199 (originally $330)
Best Luggage Deals:
- SwissTech Excursion 24″ Travel Duffel, $25 (originally $32)
- iFly Hard Sided Fibertech 28″ Checked Luggage, $83 (originally $93)
Best Home Deals:
- Captiva Designs Oversized Padded Zero Gravity Chair, $108 (originally $119)
- MF Studio 3PCS Folding Bistro Set, $142 (originally $156)
- Alpine Bird and Leaf Outdoor Patio Bistro Set, $222 (originally $356)
- Captiva Designs Padded Zero Gravity Chair, $90 (originally $100)
Best Vacuum Deals:
- Bissell Power Force Compact Bagless Vacuum, $40 (originally $45)
- Shark AI Vacmop Robot Vacuum and Mop, $339 (originally $480)
- Bissell Powerlifter Pet Lift-off Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $129 (originally $199)
- Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum, $249 (originally $299)