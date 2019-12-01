Walmart’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Headphones, Suitcases, and More Majorly Marked Down

By Kim Duong and Rebecca Carhart
December 01, 2019
Courtesy of Walmart

As the biggest online sales event of the year, Cyber Monday never fails to draw shoppers everywhere to their computers — and for good reason, too: Cyber Monday often delivers even bigger and better savings than Black Friday. And as an added bonus, you can shop them all from the comfort of your own home. But while you may not have to battle long lines and stampeding crowds, you do have to put up with discounted items selling out in record time.

Fortunately for you, we’re here to keep you up to date on the best markdowns happening at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sales event. With thousands of discounts to choose from — including this Samsung Galaxy tablet that’s marked down to $149, this Sharper Image instant camera that’s $19 off, and this Intex air mattress that’s on sale for $50 — it can be difficult to sort through them all, so we’ve rounded up the 11 best travel essential deals going on right now.

Whether you’re in the market for a new wireless headphones, a new set of luggage, or an Apple Watch, there’s something for everyone on this list. Keep scrolling to shop them all.

Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 11

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless Headphones

Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: walmart.com, $89 (originally $119)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6-Inch Laptop

Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: walmart.com, $299 (originally $449)

3 of 11

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones

Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: walmart.com, $279 (originally $349)

Advertisement

4 of 11

American Tourister Four-Piece Luggage Set

Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: walmart.com, $74 (originally $140)

5 of 11

23AndMe Ancestry Kit

Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: walmart.com, $79 (originally $100)

6 of 11

Apple iPhone 6S

Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: walmart.com, $99 (originally $299)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Folding Scooter

Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: walmart.com, $198 (originally $348)

8 of 11

Zimtown Three-Piece Luggage Set

Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: walmart.com, $85 (originally $145)

9 of 11

Apple Watch Series 4

Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: walmart.com, $429 (originally $529)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

World Traveler Spiral Carry On Duffel Bag

Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: walmart.com, $37 (originally $70)

11 of 11

Gearonic 3D Soft Eye Mask

Courtesy of Walmart

To buy: walmart.com, $5 (originally $15)

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com