While there are plenty of benefits to running a few miles or hopping on a bike to get your exercise in, there's a lot to love about simply going for a long, ambling walk. Whether your walking route takes you through a peaceful neighborhood, on a scenic hiking trail, or across busy city streets, the activity is the perfect opportunity to get your heart rate up and clear your head — all while looking good in your best athletic clothes, of course. In addition to rocking some breathable leggings or shorts and a sweat-wicking shirt, you'll want to sport a pair of comfortable, supportive walking shoes that'll keep your feet feeling good all throughout your walk.

Luckily, you can find tons of high-quality, well-reviewed walking shoes for both men and women at Amazon, with options from brands including Adidas, Asics, Under Armour, and many more. Best of all, you don't have to break the bank in order to pick up an enviable pair, as many of those choices cost less than $100 — and some are even under $50.

Below, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite walking shoes you can buy on Amazon right now. Browse the options, pick your favorite, and get ready to walk in both style and comfort from here on out.

Best Women's Walking Shoes Under $100

Skechers Go Walk Joy-15641 Sneakers

Courtesy of Amazon

Lightweight, breathable, and featuring major cushioning, this option from Skechers will prevent your feet from aching during your next walking journey. Reviewers swear they're supportive enough to handle day-long walks without issue. One raved that "the support is great and to my surprise I didn't have to break them in at all!" They added, "The first time I wore them I walked four miles and didn't have any problems at all." The shoes come in eight colors and sizes 5 to 13, with some wide widths available.

To buy: amazon.com, from $46 (originally $54)

Ryka Sky Walking Shoes

Courtesy of Amazon

These popular shoes come in 10 colors and feature a built-in guidance system that adds support under your arches and midfoot as you move. The memory foam insole provides plenty of cushioning, and the narrow heel will keep your feet securely positioned in the shoes no matter how long you're out for.

Even wearers with foot ailments rave about how comfortable the shoes are, including one who said, "I've had foot problems for years, [including] plantar fasciitis, and this shoe feels roomy, yet gives me full support." They continued, "I've always had to put insoles in my walking shoes, but not with this pair!"

To buy: amazon.com, $52 (originally $80)

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

Courtesy of Amazon

Yes, these are technically running shoes, but they're comfortable enough to work just as well on a long, leisurely walk. The stretchy mesh upper portion makes them very breathable, so they're a great pick for hot summer days. Plus, there's also plenty of cushioning in the midsoles and outsoles for support. They come in a whopping 27 colors, so you can pick the style that's just right for you, and they're beloved by shoppers for their stretchy mesh material and cloud-like cushioning inside. One reviewer called the shoes "amazing," adding that they are "comfortable and withstand long walks… and running through an airport."

To buy: amazon.com, from $40 (originally $70)

Under Armour Victory Walking Shoe

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon shoppers compare these attractive sneakers to "walking on a cloud," due to the shoes' thick cushioning and soft insoles. Choose from three color combinations (black and white, white and electro pink, and pink sands and jet gray) and test the pair out for yourself — we think you'll be impressed. "These are by far the most comfortable tennis shoes I've ever owned," one happy customer wrote, adding, "I'm on my feet a lot for work and these shoes are amazing!"

To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $60)

Saucony Integrity Wlk 3 Walking Shoes

Courtesy of Amazon

Durable, lightweight, and supportive, these leather Saucony sneakers — which come in regular, narrow, and wide widths — will let you walk for hours on end without an ache. One reviewer swore that they "have never worn a more comfortable shoe," while another praised the shoes for having "really good traction on wet and slippery sidewalks." Pick up your pair in one of three neutral colors: white, gray, and black.

To buy: amazon.com, $66 (originally $90)

Best Men's Walking Shoes Under $100

New Balance 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainers

Courtesy of Amazon

These popular sneakers (they have more than 41,000 five-star ratings on Amazon) come in 11 colors, ranging from white and navy to gunmetal and silver, and are available in both regular and wide widths. They feature heel pads with extra cushioning and flexible grooves on the outsoles for added comfort. One shopper praised how sneakers "feel like they're broken-in right out of the box," making them a great option for travelers.

To buy: amazon.com, from $43

Skechers Go Walk Max-athletic Air Mesh Slip-on Walking Shoes

Courtesy of Amazon

These slip-on walking shoes boast high-rebound cushioning, supportive soles, and heel panels to provide stability, among other great features. They're made from a lightweight and breathable mesh, too, and come in 17 color options, including off-white, navy, light gray, and more. "They are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn," one reviewer wrote, also praising their traction and style. Another raved about how "thin and porous" the sneakers are, explaining that "they breathe easily and keep your feet dry in the summer."

To buy: amazon.com, $65

Rockport Eureka Walking Shoes

Courtesy of Amazon

Made of genuine leather and available in three shades of brown and black, these attractive shoes will get you plenty of compliments as you walk around town. They're also moisture-wicking, flexible, and cushioned (with a latex foam footbed), making them must-haves for your next vacation stroll. One shopper said they've owned a pair of these shoes for over five years, and yet "they show almost no wear" and "remain comfortable." Another noted how the shoes left "absolutely no foot blisters" after a trip that included heavy walking, saying, "my feet were very comfortable the entire time on my vacation."

To buy: amazon.com, from $47

Reebok Work N Cushion 4.0 Walking Shoe

Courtesy of Amazon

These sneakers are designed to support your feet all day long, with helpful features like cushioned foam midsoles, MemoryTech foam sockliners, and slip-resistant outsoles. You'll be able to stroll around as long as you want without having to worry about your feet feeling squished or achy. As far as style goes, you can choose from black, gray and black, or gray and white. These shoes were "comfortable the first time I wore them," one reviewer wrote, adding that they have "nice rubber soles to help prevent slips and slides."

To buy: amazon.com, from $50 (originally $60)

Asics Gel-Contend SL Walking Shoes

Courtesy of Amazon

With internal heel counters, foam cushioned midsoles, and shock-absorbing technology, these durable walking shoes from Asics truly have it all. One reviewer wrote that they're "soft, comfortable, and fit well out of the box," making them ideal for daily wear. Another buyer praised how the "toe box is roomy and the arch support is good, but not too high" and noted the long-lasting nature of the leather material, as well. Get yourself a pair in black, white, or off-white.

To buy: amazon.com, $55 (originally $65)

