Store Your Favorite Travel Memories in These Easy-to-make Photo Books That Are on Sale for One More Day

If you've been looking for something to do with all those pictures from your last trip to Paris — besides uploading them to Instagram — here it is: Create a custom photo book. Instead of keeping those memorable snaps in the depths of Google Photos, only to be seen when your phone makes one of those nostalgic "This Time Last Year" compilation videos, you can add them to a book, complete with your own captions, and flip through the pages whenever you get the travel itch between trips.

While a custom photo book may sound pricey, we found an extra special deal from Walgreens (which will leave you with some extra cash to put toward your next flight to Portugal or Costa Rica). Through August 20, Walgreens is offering 75 percent off two or more photo books with code PGBOOK2. The custom photo books come in multiple sizes and in either a glossy or matte finish. You can pick your own theme (hint: travel is one of them), backgrounds, and photo layouts. The maximum number of pages included in each depends on the size; for example, the 4x6 softcover book can hold 150 pages while the 8.5x11 can hold up to 30 — but the deal is only applicable on the first 25 pages (additional pages are not included).

Courtesy of Walgreens

To buy: walgreens.com, from $9.99

Photo books are the perfect way to enjoy a trip down memory lane, but they're also great for sharing your travels and favorite moments with your friends and family. No one enjoys scrolling through a phone photo album (especially to see pictures from a vacation they didn't go on), but a coffee table book is a different story. If you compile those pictures from the time you backpacked around Switzerland or your New England road trip, you'll find your loved ones won't be able to stop flipping through your adventures and admiring the views you were able to capture along your journey.

Love the idea of a photo book, but need some inspiration on how to best put it together? Take some tips from a Travel + Leisure visuals editor, who recommends creating thoughtful captions and sticking to one or two photos per page.

The Walgreens deal only lasts through tomorrow, so start putting together your photos now. Maybe you create a custom photo book full of your favorite meals in Italy, while the other is of your family vacation to Florida. No matter what trips you choose to add to your photo books, you'll definitely want to get at least two to take advantage of the 75 percent off deal.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.