This $38 Portable Coffee Maker Is a Game Changer for Camping Trips

There are plenty of ways to get your morning coffee fix while traveling, even when you're camping or off the grid. There are concentrates, instant packets, and even some travel coffee makers that claim to brew cups of joe just as good as what you'd make at home. Whether you're looking for a way to enjoy a hot beverage on camping trips or avoid drinking watery hotel brews, we found a travel pour-over coffee maker that will do just the trick. The best part? It won't add extra bulk to your luggage since you can drink right out of the included mug once it's done brewing.