This $38 Portable Coffee Maker Is a Game Changer for Camping Trips
There are plenty of ways to get your morning coffee fix while traveling, even when you're camping or off the grid. There are concentrates, instant packets, and even some travel coffee makers that claim to brew cups of joe just as good as what you'd make at home. Whether you're looking for a way to enjoy a hot beverage on camping trips or avoid drinking watery hotel brews, we found a travel pour-over coffee maker that will do just the trick. The best part? It won't add extra bulk to your luggage since you can drink right out of the included mug once it's done brewing.
The Wacaco Cuppamoka Pour-over Coffee Maker comes with a 10-ounce stainless steel travel mug, a no-spill lid, a built-in coffee dripper, a scoop, and 10 cone paper filters. All you have to do is use the scoop to measure out your grounds into the filter, pour hot water over top, and wait for the small appliance to work its magic. In just minutes, you'll have 10 ounces of a perfect brew that you can drink straight from the mug. If you're on-the-go, simply add the spill-proof sippable lid and enjoy your morning cup from the trail, the road, or wherever you're headed next.
To buy: amazon.com, $38
Amazon shoppers rave about this coffee maker for camping and road trips. In fact, one reviewer said it's allowed them to "fully enjoy camping" again. "My biggest concern with camping is not having fresh, hot coffee in the morning," they wrote. "The Wacaco Cuppamoka solves this issue for me."
Another person mentioned how compact and easy to carry the coffee maker is. "Most travel mugs I've owned are bulky and spill easily. This one has a slim design and can be carried in a backpack and not take up too much space."
This under-$40 option is a solid, simple coffee maker for travelers, but if you're looking for something a little more luxe, Wacaco also makes a travel espresso maker that allows you to enjoy fresh espresso shots and lattes when you're away from home. No matter your preferred method of caffeine intake, this brand should be your go-to when it comes to travel drinkware.
