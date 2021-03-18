This Portable Espresso Maker Is a Must-have for Camping and Road Trips

The Wacaco Minipresso GR is compact, lightweight, and completely manual. That means that all you need to do is add ground coffee to the filter basket, apply slight pressure to level the grind, fill the tank with hot water, and unlock and pump the piston to pressurize and extract the espresso. In just minutes, you'll have a delicious shot of espresso, crema and all. Whether you're looking for a quick shot of espresso on-the-go, or the starter for hot or iced lattes, this travel-friendly device has you covered. Plus, at coming in at less than a pound, it's easy to throw in your backpack, carry-on, or other travel bag.