This Portable Espresso Maker Is a Must-have for Camping and Road Trips

If you're packing for a camping excursion or road trip, there are plenty of must-haves you'll want to make sure to take with you, from insulated water bottles to hiking boots to portable chargers. But one item you might forget, even if you're used to drinking a daily cup of joe, is a coffee maker. There are plenty of products on the market that you can use to make coffee on-the-go, but perhaps none are more travel-friendly and high-quality than this portable espresso maker from Wacaco.
The Wacaco Minipresso GR is compact, lightweight, and completely manual. That means that all you need to do is add ground coffee to the filter basket, apply slight pressure to level the grind, fill the tank with hot water, and unlock and pump the piston to pressurize and extract the espresso. In just minutes, you'll have a delicious shot of espresso, crema and all. Whether you're looking for a quick shot of espresso on-the-go, or the starter for hot or iced lattes, this travel-friendly device has you covered. Plus, at coming in at less than a pound, it's easy to throw in your backpack, carry-on, or other travel bag.
To buy: amazon.com, $50
Amazon shoppers agree that this espresso maker is a travel must-have, seeing as it has 1,700 five-star reviews. "This works so well for camping for a quick coffee craving! Took this camping over the weekend and used it few times at the office. Depending on the grinds you use, it's good for a light single espresso shot or if you reuse the same grinds and purge three capfuls of water through the filter, you'll get a full cup of coffee. Works great without lugging a glass press around in your backpacking or camp[ing] gear," one shopper wrote.
Another shopper specifically complimented this espresso maker for RV road trips. "I bought this for our RV kitchen and it is wonderful to have on the road. We can have espresso and stay self-contained. It does require a bit of muscle, but worth it!"
