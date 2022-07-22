This Editor-loved Activewear Brand Just Dropped the Perfect Travel Dress for Summer

Versatile clothing pieces are a welcome addition in any travel wardrobe. And with the rise of the athleisure trend, we've found ourselves reaching for workout-ready clothes now more than ever — especially since tennis attire is all the rage this summer. And right now, we have our eyes on the Vuori Volley Dress, which is featured in its new tennis-inspired Court Collection.

Since Vuori is the brand behind our editors' favorite travel joggers, which have a reputation for their soft and cozy feel, one can only imagine how perfect the Volley Dress must be. Perfect for everything from tennis and hiking to catching flights and exploring new cities, the athletic dress merges style and functionality with its high-performing construction.

Courtesy of Vuori

To buy: vuoriclothing.com, $98

Made with a breathable, smooth-to-the-touch blend of polyester and elastane, the tennis dress offers impressive stretch so you can move freely without feeling restricted. The fabric is also moisture-wicking and quick-drying, making it a great pick for hot days on the court or hiking trails.

For added comfort, the dress features a built-in shelf bra, which features removable cups. Its high neckline mirrors the support and security of a traditional sports bra, but reimagines the classic tennis dress silhouette with its open back. The dress also has a jersey lining for increased coverage when you're on the move.

And, there are two side pockets to hold extra tennis balls, keys, smartphones, and other essentials, which will come in handy when you're enjoying your time outdoors.

Shoppers have their choice between three sleek color options: classic white, cactus green, and navy. The green and navy variations have a retro-inspired white trim along the neckline and hemline, creating a unique pop that adds to the Volley Dress' fashionable look. Sizes range from XXS to XXL, and since some size and color combinations are already selling out, we recommend adding this piece to your cart ASAP.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to incorporating the Volley Dress into your wardrobe. Outside of tennis and pickleball courts, the versatile dress can easily become your new go-to outfit for sightseeing, hitting the pool, running errands, and more, since it's so easy to style and comfortable to wear throughout the day.

Consider this a sign to give into the tennis core trend once and for all with the Vuori Volley Dress. Grab one today and be prepared to receive loads of compliments both on and off the court.