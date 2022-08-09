Shop This Stylish, Spacious Toiletry Bag for Just $16 Right Now

Whether you're headed out on a weekend trip or a month-long getaway, a good toiletry bag is an absolute must-have. You'll want a safe, secure place to store all your toiletries and cosmetics that will keep everything in one place and (worst case scenario) catch any spills that may occur during travel. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found an affordable winner in the Vorspack Toiletry Bag, and it's even on sale right now.

The Vorspack Toiletry Bag is made with a stylish, sturdy, and water-resistant combination of canvas and faux leather. The structured dopp kit-style bag has a wide zippered opening, allowing you to see all of the contents of the bag at once (unlike many other toiletry cases that force you to fish through the whole bag just to find one product). It measures 10 inches by 5 inches by 5.5 inches, so it will easily fit inside suitcases, duffels, or even a roomy backpack for short trips.

Inside, you'll also find three mesh pockets to keep items like travel-size shampoo bottles or mini deodorants secure, as well as a zippered pocket for small valuables. There's an additional zippered compartment on the outside to allow for more storage, as well as easy access to items like hand sanitizer or moisturizer. The faux leather handle makes the bag easy to grab out of your suitcase or duffel, and lets you hang it on a hook in the bathroom if you want to free up counter space at your destination.

You can shop the toiletry bag in six color combinations, but if you want the best deal, you'll want to check out the black and light brown colorways, since they're on sale for just $16 each.

Shoppers are definitely impressed with the bag, giving it more than 3,900 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer said, "I have used this toiletries bag on a few trips already and [it] has definitely lived up to expectations," adding, "It's got enough space for all my toiletries as well as extras." Similarly, another buyer wrote that they "would highly recommend it for someone who needs a bag to fit all of their personal care items but does not want to take up too much space in a suitcase." Speaking to its spaciousness, a shopper even mentioned that it can fit full-size shampoo, conditioner, and other products if travel-size isn't your thing.

A traveler also spoke to the bag's sturdy material and features, writing that it's "made from a strong canvas material and it's got high-quality zippers that never hang up on you." A final shopper raved that it "looks way more expensive than it is." Since it's such a great deal, you may even want to buy more than one color or consider giving it as a gift to the travel enthusiasts in your life.

If you're looking for a compact, durable toiletry bag for your next trip, don't miss out on this pick from Vorspack, especially while it's on sale for as little as $16.

