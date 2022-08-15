This $32 Travel Hack Will Help You Fit So Much More in Your Suitcase

Each set comes with 8 storage bags and a USB-powered vacuum pump.

By
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on Dotdash Meredith’s news and deals travel team. Her reviews of products across the fashion, beauty, home, and travel spaces have appeared on TravelandLeisure.com, InStyle.com, People.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Vacuum Bags
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

With so many people traveling this summer, many airlines have been struggling to keep up with the high demand. Which is probably why so many suitcases have been lost or delayed recently. If you have a trip coming up and want to only bring cabin luggage to avoid lost baggage, but are worried you won't be able to fit everything inside a carry-on, we may have just found the perfect solution.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers say this Vmstr Travel Vacuum Storage Bag set is the packing hack you need to fit more items in your luggage. Each set comes with eight storage bags in varying sizes and a compact vacuum pump that sucks all the excess air out to compress your clothing to be as small as possible — giving you extra packing space.

Each bag is made from a durable polypropylene material and has a heavy-duty zipper and a vacuum seal clip attached to the front. The vacuum pump is powered by a USB cord and is small enough to fit in your hand, so it will barely take up any space in your bag. Even better, the bags protect your stuff from water, mildew, dirt, dust, and bugs.

Vacuum Bags
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $32

Shoppers say the vacuum is much more powerful than a manual pump, and according to the brand, once the bags are in use, they help you save up to 80 percent of room in your suitcase. " "The air extractor is really good, portable, lightweight, and super easy to use," one owner wrote.

Another customer who brought only a carry-on bag for a nine-day trip to Miami said, "I was able to get all I needed in my suitcase with these bags." While a third wrote, "I was able to flatten my clothes in my carry-on and had so much room for more items."

Each set is only $32, and will likely help you save money in the long run if you no longer have to pay to check a bag. One reviewer even said they work so well, that they "wouldn't hesitate to purchase again when needed." See what all the hype is about for yourself and shop the Vmstr Travel Vacuum Storage Bag set here.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags
Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Say These Storage Bags Are the Best Way to Free Up Space in Your Suitcase
fyy tech organizer
Thousands of Travelers Say This Handy $13 Tech Organizer Is a Must-have for Keeping Your Electronics in Order
Hanke Expandable Foldable Suitcase
Travelers Are Calling This 3-in-1 Suitcase the 'Most Versatile Luggage Ever' — and It's on Sale
Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes
These Compression Packing Cubes Will Help You Save So Much Space in Your Luggage — and They're on Sale Now
Mier Water Resistant Convertible Backpack Duffle Bag
People Say This Is the 'Most Impressive Duffel Bag' They've Tried — and It Holds 2 Weeks' Worth of Items
Coowoz Travel Backpack
This Lightweight Travel Backpack Is Waterproof, Spacious, and on Sale for As Little As $38 Right Now
Samsonite Pro Duffel Bag
I Tried the Weekender Bag That Travelers Call the 'Best Carry-on Duffel' — and I Can't Believe How Much It Fits
Samantha Brown
Samantha Brown Just Shared 5 Easy Packing Hacks She Swears By
Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag Insulated 24L
Shoppers Are Amazed by How Much They Can Fit Inside This $33 Collapsible Cooler Bag
compression packing cubes
We Tested 12 Compression Packing Cubes — These Are the Ones That Can Fit the Most
$10 Travel Containers Set
 These Leak-proof Travel Containers Are a 'Game-changer' for Packing Toiletries
BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage Packing Organizers Tout
People Say This 8-Piece Packing Cube Set Takes 'Organization to the Next Level'
Shacke Pak 5 Set Packing Cubes Travel Organizers with Laundry Bag
Flight Attendants Swear by These Packing Cubes That Help You Fit Two Weeks' Worth of Clothing in Your Suitcase
Backpack one off
This Carry-on Backpack Can Hold Up to 2 Weeks' Worth of Essentials — and It's on Sale for $42
Travel Essentials Under 50 APD
28 Under-$50 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Travel Essentials That Need to Be on Your Radar
Veken shoe bags
Flight Attendants Love These Space-saving Travel Packing Cubes — and They're Just $21 for Prime Day