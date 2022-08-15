This $32 Travel Hack Will Help You Fit So Much More in Your Suitcase

With so many people traveling this summer, many airlines have been struggling to keep up with the high demand. Which is probably why so many suitcases have been lost or delayed recently. If you have a trip coming up and want to only bring cabin luggage to avoid lost baggage, but are worried you won't be able to fit everything inside a carry-on, we may have just found the perfect solution.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers say this Vmstr Travel Vacuum Storage Bag set is the packing hack you need to fit more items in your luggage. Each set comes with eight storage bags in varying sizes and a compact vacuum pump that sucks all the excess air out to compress your clothing to be as small as possible — giving you extra packing space.

Each bag is made from a durable polypropylene material and has a heavy-duty zipper and a vacuum seal clip attached to the front. The vacuum pump is powered by a USB cord and is small enough to fit in your hand, so it will barely take up any space in your bag. Even better, the bags protect your stuff from water, mildew, dirt, dust, and bugs.

Courtesy of Amazon

Shoppers say the vacuum is much more powerful than a manual pump, and according to the brand, once the bags are in use, they help you save up to 80 percent of room in your suitcase. " "The air extractor is really good, portable, lightweight, and super easy to use," one owner wrote.

Another customer who brought only a carry-on bag for a nine-day trip to Miami said, "I was able to get all I needed in my suitcase with these bags." While a third wrote, "I was able to flatten my clothes in my carry-on and had so much room for more items."

Each set is only $32, and will likely help you save money in the long run if you no longer have to pay to check a bag. One reviewer even said they work so well, that they "wouldn't hesitate to purchase again when needed." See what all the hype is about for yourself and shop the Vmstr Travel Vacuum Storage Bag set here.