Customize Your Very Own Face Mask With the Help of Vistaprint

These days, we're perpetually on the hunt for the most comfortable face coverings, whether we're using them for work, travel, exercise, or daily errands. Some masks stand out for their breathability, others for their secure fit, and some for durability after hours and hours of use. But if you're looking for a functional mask that also allows you to incorporate your own personal style, we recommend checking out Vistaprint's custom masks.

Related: More of our favorite face masks

Vistaprint offers a range of printing and design services, though, like many companies, it has pivoted to mask making during the coronavirus pandemic. You can choose from both pre-designed and custom masks, giving you plenty of creative freedom when it comes to your preferred PPE. Whether you'd like to use your own logo, illustration, or even a photo, you can make these masks completely your own using an easy tool on the company's website. There are also options when it comes to designing a custom mask — you can let Vistaprint design it for you or design it yourself.

On Vistaprint's site, you can find masks for both adults and kids, coming in at $18 and $13 each, respectively. The masks are durable, stretchy, and breathable, making for comfortable wear. Plus, adjustable straps allow you to achieve a secure fit. There's also a pocket that allows you to use a filter. The masks are machine washable, so you can wear them again and again.

But if you'd rather leave the mask designing to the pros, you can also choose from a wide variety of colors and prints. Keep reading for a few of our favorites, from basic stripes to chic snakeskin.

Image zoom Courtesy of Vistaprint

Image zoom Courtesy of Vistaprint

Image zoom Courtesy of Vistaprint