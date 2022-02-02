The Best Comfortable Shoe Deals to Shop From This Podiatrist-designed Shoe Brand
Every traveler knows how important it is to pack the right shoes. You want to be sure you pack shoe options that are stylish and versatile enough to wear with a variety of different outfits, but also comfortable enough to get you through a day full of sightseeing. That's why we love the footwear brand Vionic so much. Its shoes are not only super cute, but are actually designed by a team of podiatrists to give you the support you need for all-day on your feet.
Finding a shoe that's both fashionable and functional usually doesn't come cheap, but the brand is currently having an epic winter sale, where tons of styles are marked down, including boots, slippers, flats, sneakers, and sandals — all currently up to 40 percent off.
Whatever type of shoe you're looking for, you can expect to find some of the best prices of the year at Vionic right now. You can score these comfy flats for $50 off, these waterproof boots for only $100, and even these cozy slippers for a mere $55. If you're looking for a new pair of sneakers or sandals to pack on your next trip, consider checking out these cushioned running shoes or these simple slides, which are both on super sale.
With so many discounts happening at once, it can be hard to figure out which options are worth shopping. So to help you get started, we rounded up the best 15 shoe deals currently happening at Vionic. The deals are only good while supplies last, and certain colors and sizes are already selling out, so you'll have to move quickly if you want to score your favorites at such a steep discount.
Keep reading to see all our top picks below, or shop the entire Vionic Winter Sale here.
Best Boots
- Cecily Ankle Boot, $110 (originally $160)
- Kamryn Ankle Boot, $100 (originally $170)
- Brinkley Bootie, $80 (originally $140)
Best Flats
- Lena Ballet Flat, $70 (originally $120)
- Jade Slingback Flat, $70 (originally $120)
- Dahlia Flat, $65 (originally $110)
Best Sneakers
- Stinson Sneaker, $45 (origianlly $65)
- Austyn Active Sneaker, $75 (originally $130)
- Penelope Slip-on Sneaker, $75 (originally $130)
Best Sandals
- Brielle Platform Sandal, $80 (originally $120)
- Val Slide Sandal, $54 (originally $90)
- Brandie Woven Strap Sanda in Celery, $75 (originally $120)
Best Slippers
- Demi Shearling Slide, $70 (originally $100)
- Josephine Slipper, $60 (originally $90)
- Faith Slipper, $55 (originally $80)
