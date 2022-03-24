These Comfy, Pain-free Walking Sandals From the Podiatrist-approved Brand Oprah Loves Are a Travel Must-have
Now that summer is right around the corner, it's time to build out your seasonal wardrobe, especially if you'll be traveling soon. When it comes to footwear, it can be difficult to find options that are both functional and stylish, and even harder to snag comfortable shoes that are versatile enough to wear with just about any outfit. But, that's where Vionic comes in.
The brand is known for its variety of footwear that is designed with podiatrists' approval, so you know they'll be easy on your feet — even when standing or walking for hours. Plus, Vionic is also beloved by Oprah, who has recommended the shoes in her Oprah's Favorite Things lists in years past. For shoppers in need of a new pair of sandals ahead of warmer weather, you won't want to miss out on Vionic's take on the classic flip-flop, which is so good for your feet that it gets a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA).
The Women's Tide II Toe Post Sandals are made with three key components in mind, as is the entire Vionic footwear lineup: stability, arch support, and cushioning. For starters, the flip-flops have lightweight, flexible EVA midsoles that cushion feet and absorb shock, reducing joint pressure and pain, and durable, grippy outsoles that provide stability on uneven terrain, whether it's a gravel path or a sandy beach.
The built-in orthotics, which hug your arches and offer extra support, have deep heel cups that help alleviate foot pain (from everyday discomfort to that caused by ailments like plantar fasciitis). In fact, the walking sandals have been proven to reduce heel pain, based on a peer-reviewed clinical study from Vionic. Another bonus of a deep heel cup is that they help keep your feet in place as you move, which is especially helpful for sandals since many pairs have a tendency to slip off while you walk.
To buy: amazon.com and vionic.com, from $60
Additionally, they have soft toe posts and foam-lined straps to increase comfort, and the straps feature stylish leather trim that dress them up a bit and set them apart from your typical flip-flops. They're available in 23 colors and patterns, including basics like black and navy, as well as bolder options like bright purple and lime green. Shop the sandals in sizes 5 to 12, and note that shoppers recommend sizing down if you're in between, since half sizes aren't available.
If Oprah's seal of approval wasn't enough, Amazon shoppers also love the brand, giving the flip-flops more than 10,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer even said they're the "best shoes I have ever purchased," after wearing them on vacation in Hawaii. "I received them just before we left for a 10-day Maui vacation, and the first day I wore them all day walking around the streets of Lahaina in total comfort." Specifically, the reviewer called out the flip-flops' comfort features. "No rubbing from the toe post, no slipping off my foot, and, best of all, no pain."
Shoppers with plantar fasciitis and heel pain also compliment the shoes for their feet-soothing fit. "I have plantar fasciitis and these sandals have been a lifesaver for me since 2014," one wrote, adding that "I pack them when I travel since they are light and I can be assured of comfort wherever I go." Another wearer with heel pain said "they feel amazing on, look good on, and I can walk all day in them without ending my day in pain," adding that "I wear them in the yard, to the store, [and] to go out."
To buy: amazon.com and vionic.com, from $54 (originally $75)
To buy: amazon.com and vionic.com, $75
And even when they have access to footwear from other podiatrist-loved brands, like Oofos and Birkenstock, wearers share that they keep coming back to these Vionic flip-flops. The sandals are so comfortable, some even say they're "better than sneakers." If you're in the market for a pair of comfortable flip flop-style sandals that you can enjoy all summer long, don't miss out on this pick from Vionic. With approval from Oprah herself, as well as podiatrists and thousands of customers, there's no reason to wait.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.