Get 50% off Vionic's Comfy Sneakers, Heels, Boots, and More for Labor Day
Vionic is known for its comfortable, versatile sneakers, flats, heels, and boots, and they're an absolute T+L favorite when it comes to shoes for travel. Right now for Labor Day weekend through Sept. 7, select styles are 50 percent off, so you can grab a new pair of wear-everywhere sneakers or ankle boots for fall.
Vionic active footwear, such as the Tokyo Sneaker or Satima Active Sneaker, "features Advanced Motion System (AMS) technology, combining our podiatrist-designed orthotic with a flexible, cushioned outsole and a lightweight, breathable upper." So no matter which style you love, it's guaranteed to take you from work to play and stay comfortable all day.
Even if a new pair of heels is on your list, you don't have to sacrifice comfort for style. Vionic's versatile collection of heels and wedges "offers advanced comfort features like a deep heel cup and enhanced forefoot contour," meaning every style is comfortable all day and will only continue to form to your foot with wear.
Keep reading for some of our favorite picks from the sale.
