Turn Your Backyard Into a Spa-like Oasis With This Popular Outdoor Shower From Amazon

Amazon shoppers love this option by Vingli because of its sleek design and the fact that it is incredibly easy to install. The shower connects directly to your garden hose, and it uses solar power to heat up the water in the tank up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. There are two options available, one that holds 5.5 gallons of hot water at a time and one that holds 9.3 gallons. If you prefer long hot showers, you may want to invest in the larger size, since the average shower uses 2.5 gallons of water per minute. One reviewer said the large option holds enough warm water for "several rinse offs". Both are made from the same non-corrosive brass and PVC construction and come with everything you need to install it.