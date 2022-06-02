Turn Your Backyard Into a Spa-like Oasis With This Popular Outdoor Shower From Amazon
If you plan on enjoying the long sunny days ahead from the comfort of home, you may want to give your outdoor space a refresh. One simple way to give your backyard a resort-worthy feel is by adding an outdoor shower. Most beach houses already have these spa-like accessories to help you rinse off sand before you enter the house, but they can also be a great addition to homes that have pools, hot tubs, and more.
Amazon shoppers love this option by Vingli because of its sleek design and the fact that it is incredibly easy to install. The shower connects directly to your garden hose, and it uses solar power to heat up the water in the tank up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. There are two options available, one that holds 5.5 gallons of hot water at a time and one that holds 9.3 gallons. If you prefer long hot showers, you may want to invest in the larger size, since the average shower uses 2.5 gallons of water per minute. One reviewer said the large option holds enough warm water for "several rinse offs". Both are made from the same non-corrosive brass and PVC construction and come with everything you need to install it.
The outdoor shower has an adjustable rain-like shower head, so you can move it around to spray the water where you want it, and it has a faucet that lets you easily choose between cold and hot water. One shopper said the first time you run the shower to turn it on "cold and let it run to fill before it will go to full pressure." You may hear some hissing sounds as it pushes the air out, but after that, it should run like a normal shower every time you use it.
The freestanding shower should be mounted to cement or another type of solid outdoor surface, to keep it steady. And just be sure to place it in a sunny area, to ensure it heats properly. "If the sun is out, and the shower has exposure to it, the water gets nice and warm," added a customer.
The shower also has a handy foot nozzle, so you can use it to just rinse off your feet if they get dirty in the yard. Customers have found other uses for the water valve as well, with one writing, "I love the foot nozzle, perfect for filling my watering cans!" Another said the shower is also great for "cooling off, cleaning off, washing dogs, and best of all not bringing the outside into the house." They even think it would be useful on a farm.
Many shoppers were impressed with the water pressure and how warm the water gets. "The initial performance has me impressed. My wife, who was skeptical was also impressed, and she takes long hot showers," one wrote. "The pressure is great, no leaks, and works as advertised. If the sun is out, and the shower has exposure to it, the water gets nice and warm," added another.
The 5.5-gallon option can be yours for just $125, and the 9.3-gallon version is $160. No matter which size you get it, customers say it will be the "perfect addition" to your outdoor space this season. Shop one for yourself before summer arrives.
