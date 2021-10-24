This Wine Advent Calendar Is the Perfect Way to Count Down to the Holidays
There are plenty of unique advent calendars with all kinds of treats inside, including tea, chocolates, and even luxury beauty products. Of course, one of the most enjoyable ways to celebrate the holidays is with good food and good wine, and thanks to Vinebox's Wine Advent Calendar, your holiday countdown is about to get a whole lot more festive.
Vinebox's 12 Nights of Wine contains a curated selection of 12 wines in one glass-sized portions with convenient twist-off caps, giving you the opportunity to try a new varietal each night.
This year's box features wines all chosen by women vignerons and cellar masters, and includes a mix of crisp whites, bold reds, and more. You can choose between two box designs: Wonderland and Abstract, although the same wines are included in each. Whether you buy this box set for yourself or as a gift, it won't disappoint. You may even find your new favorite wine, just in time for Christmas dinner or New Year's Eve.
To buy: getvinebox.com, $129
Shoppers rave about this festive wine box, giving it top marks this year and in years' past. One reviewer said this is the third year in a row she and her mother have purchased it.
"It comes in such great packaging and all the wines are great," they write "A nice way to stop and enjoy the day during the busy Holidays. Definitely a tradition for us now!"
Another reviewer complimented last year's box, saying that it's a "great addition to the holiday festivities! This year especially, it was nice to have an extra something to look forward to every night." If you're looking for an elevated take on a traditional advent calendar, you'll want to check out Vinebox's 12 Nights of Wine, Plus, you can pre-order now, and you can be sipping on the surprises inside by December.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.