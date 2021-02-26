Amazon Shoppers ‘Can’t Believe How Comfortable’ These Water Shoes Are — and They’re Under $10

"My life is forever changed after purchasing these water shoes," another shopper says. "We recently purchased for a getaway to Hawaii, and so I pretty much was in these shoes for the whole four days. Not only was it super for some of the rougher beaches with rocks, but it was great for walking around the island. Now I've come back to the mainland and can't get used to the shoes I used to wear. These feel like silky socks with a firm cushion at the bottom, and it forces my muscles to actually engage when I walk, so it helps with my posture, too. These water shoes are a game changer!"