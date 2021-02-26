Amazon Shoppers ‘Can’t Believe How Comfortable’ These Water Shoes Are — and They’re Under $10

If there's one thing that helps us get through the winter, it's thinking ahead to the summer. Whether that means researching flights to a tropical island or simply stocking up on summer camping gear, it's the small things that can remind us that the mountains of snow on the ground will, in fact, melt.
So to continue that line of thinking, here's another easy way to transport yourself to the beach: Purchase a pair of these Amazon customer-loved water shoes that are currently marked down to under $10. The Vifuur water shoes boast a thick rubber sole, so your feet will stay protected when accidentally stepping on sharp rocks. Similar to socks, the water shoes are flexible and comfortable, designed with a breathable, stretchy fabric that's easy to pull on and off.
To buy: amazon.com, $6.33 (originally $13.68)
Tug them on for a variety of activities, like yoga training, walking on the beach, swimming, wakeboarding, sailing, kayaking, windsurfing, cycling, jogging, fishing, playing beach volleyball, gardening, and even to drive a car. The shoes are unisex, with sizes ranging from a women's 4-5 and a men's 3-4 to a women's 13.5 and a men's 12. Plus, there are a ton of colors to choose from, from classic solids like blue and yellow to more bright patterns like rainbow and leopard.
These water shoes have been denoted a number-one best-seller on Amazon, picking up over 34,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers say they are "perfect for your adventure" and are "comfy and attractive." Many also mention that they actually protect your feet from sharp objects, with one shopper sharing that the shoes prevent sore toes.
"These are possibly the most comfortable things that have ever been on my feet," one shopper says. "I just needed some water shoes for a trip to the local swim hole. I didn't need anything fancy or expensive. I can't believe how comfortable they are! The band is not too loose or tight. I can't wait to wear these, and at this price I'll probably get one in every color."
"My life is forever changed after purchasing these water shoes," another shopper says. "We recently purchased for a getaway to Hawaii, and so I pretty much was in these shoes for the whole four days. Not only was it super for some of the rougher beaches with rocks, but it was great for walking around the island. Now I've come back to the mainland and can't get used to the shoes I used to wear. These feel like silky socks with a firm cushion at the bottom, and it forces my muscles to actually engage when I walk, so it helps with my posture, too. These water shoes are a game changer!"
Shop the Vifuur water shoes between $6 and $9 on Amazon, and feel a bring yourself a little closer to that summertime sun.
