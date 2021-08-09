Keep Your CDC Vaccination Card Safe With This Leather Card Holder That Easily Clips Onto Bags
With more destinations, events, and businesses requiring that customers provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as the Delta variant surges in the U.S., carrying your CDC vaccination card with you is quickly becoming more common. Whether you're boarding a flight to a destination that requires travelers to be vaccinated or attending an event that requires proof of vaccination for entry, you'll want to keep your card safe and within reach at all times. There are plenty of protective cases on the market, many of them made from flimsy plastic that either don't fully protect your card or can easily get lost in a bag. However, we found a functional and stylish card holder that is convenient for both travel and everyday use.
The Vida Vaccination Card Holder is made from vegan leather with a clear face that not only protects your vaccination card but keeps it visible. The card holder also features a metal clip that you can attach to bags, backpacks, and keychains, ensuring that your vaccination card is always easily accessible. It measures 3.5 by 4.5 inches, leaving a comfortable amount of room for your vaccination card (which measures 3 by 4 inches).
To buy: shopvida.com, $20
This card holder is available in six colors: black, white, sand, maroon, saddle brown, and pink, so you'll be sure to find one that matches your everyday bag or favorite luggage. You can buy one for $20, or save when you buy a pair for $36. Plus, 5 percent of the profits from this collection will benefit Stop the Spread, an organization dedicated to addressing critical needs of the COVID-19 pandemic through research, partnerships, investments, and hyperlocal support.
If you're looking for a way to protect your CDC vaccination card when you travel or attend events that require proof of vaccination, this sleek case from Vida is a solid pick. And while you're on the brand's site, it doesn't hurt to pick up one of Vida's protective face masks, whether you're looking for a reusable cloth version or a KN95 mask.
