Keep Your CDC Vaccination Card Safe With This Leather Card Holder That Easily Clips Onto Bags

With more destinations, events, and businesses requiring that customers provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as the Delta variant surges in the U.S., carrying your CDC vaccination card with you is quickly becoming more common. Whether you're boarding a flight to a destination that requires travelers to be vaccinated or attending an event that requires proof of vaccination for entry, you'll want to keep your card safe and within reach at all times. There are plenty of protective cases on the market, many of them made from flimsy plastic that either don't fully protect your card or can easily get lost in a bag. However, we found a functional and stylish card holder that is convenient for both travel and everyday use.