This 100% Silk-lined Face Mask Was Designed to Avoid Skin Irritation

By now, many of us have tried our fair share of protective face masks for a variety of uses, including traveling, exercising, working, and everyday wear. If you're still on the hunt for a comfortable face mask that will also be easy on your skin (since many of us have dealt with uncomfortable mask-induced breakouts since the pandemic began), we found an option from Vida that's just as comfortable and protective as it is skin-friendly. And it's just $15.
The 100% Silk-Lined Protective Mask from Vida offers a luxurious look and feel with the added benefit of skin-healthy materials that are crafted to reduce irritation and avoid maskne. Each mask has a soft silk lining with a filter pocket and comes with one of Vida's 99% Filtration filters that are made to block out 99 percent of airborne particles. So, why silk? It's naturally moisture-wicking, cooling, and hypo-allergenic, making it a great option for people with sensitive skin. But even though this mask is lightweight and breathable, it still provides protection to the same standard as the brand's other masks. Its outer layer is made from high-density cotton that follows CDC mask guidance.
Additional features on this mask, like adjustable ear loops and a nose wire, will help you find a secure fit that you can wear for hours at a time. This mask is also a sustainable pick, since you can wear it again and again and easily hand wash and hang dry it between uses.
The mask is available in four stylish colors: black on black, black with teal, black with sage green, and black with navy. You can also add on a cotton pouch from Vida that's perfect for holding your face mask securely when it's not in use.
