This 100% Silk-lined Face Mask Was Designed to Avoid Skin Irritation

The 100% Silk-Lined Protective Mask from Vida offers a luxurious look and feel with the added benefit of skin-healthy materials that are crafted to reduce irritation and avoid maskne. Each mask has a soft silk lining with a filter pocket and comes with one of Vida's 99% Filtration filters that are made to block out 99 percent of airborne particles. So, why silk? It's naturally moisture-wicking, cooling, and hypo-allergenic, making it a great option for people with sensitive skin. But even though this mask is lightweight and breathable, it still provides protection to the same standard as the brand's other masks. Its outer layer is made from high-density cotton that follows CDC mask guidance.