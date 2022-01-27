Shoppers Love Vida's KN95 Face Masks — and Now, I Understand the Hype

The Vida FDA Listed Adult Mask with KN95 Protection has five layers that are made of non-woven polypropylene, melt-blown polypropylene, hot air cotton, and melt-sprayed cloth, giving a structured feel and appearance while remaining soft on the skin. Each mask is made in the U.S. in an FDA-registered facility. They're available in eight colors, as well as in packs of 10 through packs of 1,000. Whether you're in the market for masks for yourself, your family, or your entire office, you'll be able to find them on Vida's site.