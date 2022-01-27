Shoppers Love Vida's KN95 Face Masks — and Now, I Understand the Hype
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its face mask guidelines in mid-January to recommend more protective masks, including KN95 and N95s, which are more effective at blocking respiratory droplets than reusable cloth masks. If you're looking for KN95s to buy, I suggest you check out Vida, which makes comfortable, protective, and recyclable masks. After trying its KN95s for myself, the brand's become my new go-to for errands and travel.
The Vida FDA Listed Adult Mask with KN95 Protection has five layers that are made of non-woven polypropylene, melt-blown polypropylene, hot air cotton, and melt-sprayed cloth, giving a structured feel and appearance while remaining soft on the skin. Each mask is made in the U.S. in an FDA-registered facility. They're available in eight colors, as well as in packs of 10 through packs of 1,000. Whether you're in the market for masks for yourself, your family, or your entire office, you'll be able to find them on Vida's site.
The brand sent me a pack of the KN95 masks to test, and I was instantly impressed with how comfortable and well-fitting they are. I have a smaller face, so over the course of the pandemic, I've had trouble finding masks (especially KN95s and other disposable masks) that actually fit. This mask, however, offers secure coverage that stays in place and doesn't gape, which is thanks in part to the adjustable nose bridge. Plus, the soft ear loops feel comfortable even after hours of wear.
To buy: shopvida.com, $25 for 10
Another great aspect of Vida's masks is that the company makes them easy and safe to recycle, since some waste management experts advise against recycling masks yourself in order to protect recycling workers. Each order comes with a prepaid return label, so you can easily ship your used masks back to the brand for proper recycling.
Shoppers who've left reviews for these KN95s on Vida's website feel similarly to me. One reviewer emphasized that the mask is "comfortable to wear all day," while another specifically complimented the mask's fit: "The shape of the KN95 allows room to breathe and talk, making it more comfortable than many masks," they wrote.
If you're looking for a comfortable, protective KN95 mask that you can wear all day long, head over to Vida to stock up. And if you're looking for more face mask options, the brand also offers kids' sizes, N95s, KF94s, disposable 4-ply masks, and cloth masks.
