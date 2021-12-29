Shoppers Love These Comfortable KN95 Face Masks — and They're Available for Both Kids and Adults
With the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19, it might be time to upgrade your protective face masks. Some health experts are recommending switching from cloth masks to disposable versions that offer more layers and better filtration, including 3-ply surgical masks and KN95 masks. If you're looking for a KN95 that's still in stock online, shoppers found one option from Vida that's both comfortable and trustworthy, since it's FDA listed for non-medical use.
The Vida FDA Listed Adult Mask with KN95 Protection has five layers with a filtration rate of 95+ percent and is made in an FDA registered facility. Its cup-like shape forms a tight seal around the face, offering a comfortable feel and protection from respiratory droplets. Plus, elastic ear straps and an adjustable nose bridge allow users to find a secure fit.
The masks are available in three sizes: kids x-small, kids, and regular. You can also buy a family pack that includes five kids' and five adult masks. They come in packs of 10 all the way up to 1,000, so whether you're looking to add a few extra masks to your rotation at home or stock your entire office, these masks will come in handy. You can also shop the adult masks in eight colors, including basics like black and white, as well as bolder color options like coral and seafoam green.
To buy: shopvida.com, $25 for pack of 10
Many shoppers on Vida's website compliment the comfort and fit of these masks. "The shape of the KN95 allows room to breathe and talk, making it more comfortable than many masks," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper emphasized how well the kids' masks fit. Out of all the masks we have tried, by far the KN95 from Vida has been the best," they wrote. "Our kids have no discomfort when they are on and they are able to [take] them on and off without any issues."
If you're looking for a comfortable, breathable, and protective KN95 face mask for everyday use and travel, check out this pick from Vida. And if you'd prefer to opt for even more protection in a single-use mask, consider the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) and FDA authorized N95 mask from Vida, which is available in adult sizing only.
