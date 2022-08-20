Frequent Travelers and Commuters Love This Surprisingly Spacious Laptop Backpack — and It's Just $18 Right Now

A good backpack that has room for all your essentials, including your laptop, can be hard to find. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found one option that's spacious enough to use either on your daily commute or as a carry-on yet compact enough to carry comfortably on long travel days. And, it's on sale for as little as $18 right now, making it a total steal.

The Victoriatourist Laptop Backpack comes in two sizes: 15.6 inches and 17 inches in height, so even if you have a larger laptop, you'll be able to comfortably fit it inside the bag. The outside features a durable, water-resistant material that will keep your belongings (electronics included) safe inside, even if you happen to get caught in a passing rain shower. On the outside, you'll also find two discreet zippered pockets where you can securely store valuables while still being able to access them easily.

On the back, there's a luggage sleeve that allows you to attach the backpack to the top of a rolling suitcase, making it impressively easy to maneuver. Similarly, adjustable padded straps ensure comfortable carrying. To make things even more hassle-free, there's also an external USB port with a built-in charging cable inside, so all you have to do is attach it to a portable charger inside the bag to keep your devices juiced up while you're on the go.

Inside the backpack, there's a spacious main compartment that can hold several days' worth of clothing, as well as a separate laptop compartment. It comes in three versatile neutral colors: black, gray, and blue.

Amazon shoppers rave about the backpack, giving it 1,300 five-star ratings. It's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge in the laptop backpacks category. One reviewer said, "I like being able to plug my portable charger to it and charge on the go. It's got lots of pockets for keeping everything organized." Another buyer praised the bag's spacious construction, writing that they "used this as an overnight bag on a couple trips and [I] was pleasantly surprised at how much it can hold!"

Commuters and business travelers alike have plenty of compliments for the "slim yet sturdy backpack." One wrote, "I ride my e-bike for most trips under five miles and this is a great backpack for holding most everything I need without being too big and [it] looks really neat." A final reviewer took the backpack on a trip to Disney World and said it's "perfect." They continued, "I had plenty of room for all my extras, plug-ins for my power bank, and a number lock for my peace of mind."

