This Versatile Tank Top Is a Must-have for Summer Travel — and It's Just $10 Right Now
When you're traveling, it can be hard to pare down your wardrobe to fit all of your favorite outfits into one suitcase. That's why it's helpful to keep your luggage full of basics that you can easily pair with just about any outfit, as well as an extra top or two in case you run into any travel mishaps like getting caught in a midday downpour or spilling a glass of red wine on your shirt — trust us, it happens. A classic tank top is a must-have in any travel bag because of its versatility, of course, and it'll barely take up any room in your luggage. Amazon shoppers have found one tank that's stylish, comfortable, and affordable. And it's even on sale for as little as $10 right now, so there's no better time to shop.
The Vichyie Tank Top is made from a soft, stretchy ribbed material that you can wear on its own or as a layering piece beneath sweaters, long-sleeve shirts, button-downs, and more. It features a high neckline and racerback cut, as well as a hem that's long enough to tuck into pants or skirts. It's available in 19 colors, including wardrobe staples like black and white, as well as bolder options like bright red, purple, and kelly green. If you want the best deal, don't miss the gray colorway, which is on sale for just $10 (that's a 57 percent discount). The top comes in sizes XS to XXL, and a size chart will help you find the right fit.
To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $23)
Amazon shoppers rave about the tank top, giving it more than 14,000 five-star ratings. It's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice Badge. Many compliment its fit and feel, as well as how easy it is to dress up or down.
One reviewer wrote that "the feel [of the material] is gorgeous," adding that the tops "can be layered with each other or under anything." The same shopper also said they love the tank so much that they ordered it in six colors. Another buyer also highlighted the soft fabric that's perfect for summertime, writing, "The material feels wonderful; [it's] a little slinky and keeps cool."
A wearer noted that the racerback cut is easy to wear on its own or layered. "The neckline is perfect, my bra is perfectly covered and I can definitely layer it!" And while many light-colored tanks tend to be sheer, many reviewers confirm that this wardrobe staple isn't see-through, even in white.
If you're looking for a versatile tank top you can wear all summer long, don't miss out on this pick from Vichyie, especially while it's on sale for as little as $10. At that price, you may just want to add a few colors to your wardrobe.
