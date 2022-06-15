This Versatile Tank Top Is a Must-have for Summer Travel — and It's Just $10 Right Now

When you're traveling, it can be hard to pare down your wardrobe to fit all of your favorite outfits into one suitcase. That's why it's helpful to keep your luggage full of basics that you can easily pair with just about any outfit, as well as an extra top or two in case you run into any travel mishaps like getting caught in a midday downpour or spilling a glass of red wine on your shirt — trust us, it happens. A classic tank top is a must-have in any travel bag because of its versatility, of course, and it'll barely take up any room in your luggage. Amazon shoppers have found one tank that's stylish, comfortable, and affordable. And it's even on sale for as little as $10 right now, so there's no better time to shop.