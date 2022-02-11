This Heated Jacket Keeps Travelers Warm on Cold-weather Vacations — and It's 45% Off Now
If you live in a cold climate or will be traveling to a chilly destination soon, the right gear will make all the difference. A heated jacket is a great option for people who are perpetually cold or for those who work or exercise outdoors for long periods of time. We found a jacket that's on sale for 45 percent off right now, which is a savings of $90. And if you're interested in this piece of particularly warm outerwear, you'll want to shop soon, since this deal ends tonight.
The Venustas Women's Heated Jacket has five heating panels located in the left and right shoulders, left and right abdomen, and mid-back. To use the heated feature, just press the button on the chest and choose from three temperature settings. The included battery pack fits in an interior pocket, and a USB port also allows you to charge your phone or other small electronics through the jacket. The battery can last up to eight hours and takes four to five hours to charge it completely.
The exterior of the jacket is made from water-resistant nylon with a thermal lining that keeps heat in. It also features a detachable, adjustable hood and five pockets. You'll find four colors at Amazon right now — black, beige, red, and blue. It runs in sizes XS to 3XL, and a size chart with measurements will help you find the right fit. The jacket is also machine washable — just be sure to remove the battery pack before you wash it.
To buy: amazon.com, $110 (originally $200)
Shoppers love this heated jacket, and many compliment its look and feel. One reviewer called out its "great zones of warmth," and said "the battery lasted me three days on a single charge going to and from work."
Another shopper emphasized just how helpful this jacket is during the winter. "I walked three and a half miles in drizzly, 30-degree weather and was toasty warm," they wrote.
If you're looking for an ultra-warm jacket to wear this winter, whether you're hitting the slopes, taking to the hiking trails, or commuting in a city, you won't want to miss out on this pick from Venustas, especially while it's on sale for 45 percent off.
