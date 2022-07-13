This Lightweight Backpack Folds Down to Fit in the Palm of Your Hand — and It's Only $22 Today

No travel wardrobe is complete without a great backpack. Not only do they allow you to go hands-free while you're on the go so you can do more important things like look up directions or take photos of your surroundings, but backpacks can also typically hold way more than a crossbody or shoulder bag.

Still on the hunt for one of your own? More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Venture Pal Travel Backpack their seal of approval — and it's currently 29 percent off thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2022. The popular accessory has earned itself a coveted Amazon's Choice badge because it's lightweight, easy to carry, and has a pocket or compartment for just about everything you may need to carry while traveling.

The sporty travel bag is made with a durable, tear- and water-resistant material and features breathable mesh shoulder straps that are padded for extra comfort. Along with a spacious main compartment, the hiking backpack also has two front zippered pockets and two stretchy side pockets that are perfect for holding water bottles or small umbrellas.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $31)

The carryall also has a chest strap that helps evenly distribute the backpack's weight across your body. Even better, the bag weighs less than 12 ounces, and when it's not in use, you can fold it into one of the pockets so that it will fit in the palm of your hand — that ensures it won't take up too much space or add extra weight to your suitcase.

"This lightweight bag is essential and a must-have," one traveler raved. Another shopper said it is "the best daypack for hiking" they've ever used. "I've put hundreds of miles on it, loaded it with more weight than I probably should have, bushwhacked through gnarly areas, tossed it on the ground, been in rain, snow, hail, and sleet with it, and it just keeps on going. It is still in great shape and looks new," they added.

Courtesy of Amazon

Other customers have called the backpack "perfect for travel," saying that it's a great bag to pack in your suitcase and use on day trips. There are 11 colors to choose from, and now's your chance to get one for as little as $22. Just remember, Prime Day ends tonight at midnight PT, so you'll have to act fast if you want to score it at the steep discount.

