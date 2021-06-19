This $23 Backpack Has Over 12,000 Five-star Reviews on Amazon - Here's Why Shoppers Love It
Whether you're hitting the trails this summer or taking your first flight in over a year, a sturdy backpack is just one of many travel must-haves. Luckily, Amazon is home to a wide variety of bags, including this packable backpack that thousands of shoppers can't get enough of.
The Venture Pal 40L Packable Travel Backpack is lightweight yet durable, spacious, and comfortable to carry, making it a great option for travel, hiking, camping, and other adventures. The backpack has a 40-liter capacity, with both interior and exterior pockets that allow you to keep your valuables safe and secure while you're on the move. There's even a waterproof wet pocket that's perfect for storing damp clothes, towels, and more while keeping the rest of your belongings dry. As an added bonus, the backpack folds up into a pouch for easy storage.
To buy: amazon.com, $23
Shoppers rave about this backpack; in fact, it's currently the number one best-selling backpack on Amazon, with nearly 12,000 five-star reviews. "This backpack is lightweight and is perfect for taking my [family's] stuff with us on a hike, great for having a change of clothes for after the gym. My Chaco's fit in the wet bag so I don't have to worry about dirty shoes touching my clothes. The wet bag also works well for my wet bathing suit," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper raved about using this backpack on a cruise vacation. "I bought this bag for a cruise to Alaska - day trips/excursions - and it delivered and then some! I couldn't believe how much this bag carries, without being huge and cumbersome. My family easily fit 4 sweatshirts plus phones, sunglasses, etc... inside it."
