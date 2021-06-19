This $23 Backpack Has Over 12,000 Five-star Reviews on Amazon - Here's Why Shoppers Love It

The Venture Pal 40L Packable Travel Backpack is lightweight yet durable, spacious, and comfortable to carry, making it a great option for travel, hiking, camping, and other adventures. The backpack has a 40-liter capacity, with both interior and exterior pockets that allow you to keep your valuables safe and secure while you're on the move. There's even a waterproof wet pocket that's perfect for storing damp clothes, towels, and more while keeping the rest of your belongings dry. As an added bonus, the backpack folds up into a pouch for easy storage.