This Black-owned Brand Makes the Perfect Handbags for Travel — and They're Available at Nordstrom

The Mishe Leather Crossbody Bag, for example, features a stylish modern shape and can be carried by the top handle or with an adjustable, removable strap. It also has a magnetic snap closure, which keeps items inside secure. And with colors like bright red and pear green, this bag will add the pop of color any minimalist wardrobe needs. Similarly, the Sunsa Crossbody Bag has an adjustable strap that allows you to carry the bag over your shoulder or across your body. This bag comes in black and purple leather, as well as camel and black crocodile, which is on sale right now for $142, down from $355. If you're looking for a true shoulder bag, the Riya Leather handbag features an asymmetrical shape with a secure magnetic snap closure that's undeniably stylish and functional.