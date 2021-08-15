This Black-owned Brand Makes the Perfect Handbags for Travel — and They're Available at Nordstrom
When you're traveling, you want a handbag that keeps your essentials safe and within reach, and can easily transition from day to night. Vavvoune handbags are the perfect combination of stylish and functional, making them great for days and nights out, as well as travel. And now, the Brooklyn-based brand is available at Nordstrom, so you can add one of these chic bags to your collection from anywhere.
Valerie Blaise, a self-taught designer, founded Vavvoune in Brooklyn, New York back in 2015. She focuses on moods, moments of nostalgia, and functionality in her designs, creating elevated, wearable bags that you can take on any trip.
The collection at Nordstrom includes a variety of convertible crossbody and shoulder handbags, as well as a belt bag. All of the bags are made from smooth Italian leather and made in the U.S. with brass and gold plated hardware.
The Mishe Leather Crossbody Bag, for example, features a stylish modern shape and can be carried by the top handle or with an adjustable, removable strap. It also has a magnetic snap closure, which keeps items inside secure. And with colors like bright red and pear green, this bag will add the pop of color any minimalist wardrobe needs. Similarly, the Sunsa Crossbody Bag has an adjustable strap that allows you to carry the bag over your shoulder or across your body. This bag comes in black and purple leather, as well as camel and black crocodile, which is on sale right now for $142, down from $355. If you're looking for a true shoulder bag, the Riya Leather handbag features an asymmetrical shape with a secure magnetic snap closure that's undeniably stylish and functional.
The Dais Fringe Leather Belt Bag is another convenient travel bag, since it can be worn multiple ways (around your waist or across your chest) and keeps essentials close to your body. It features both interior and exterior slip pockets, an adjustable belt strap with a buckle, and a front snap-flap closure. This bag is available in black and purple, but the camel croc embossed version is currently on sale for $123, down from its original price of $315. If you're looking for a stylish way to carry small travel essentials hands-free, this belt bag is the way to go.
Keep reading for our favorite bags from Vavvoune, available at Nordstrom.
