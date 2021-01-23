The Best Valentine's Day Desserts You Can Order Online As a Last-minute Gift or Treat for Yourself

While there's nothing wrong with giving a loved one a bouquet of fresh flowers for Valentine's Day (in fact, we have a guide to the best places to order floral arrangements online), there's something extra special about the gift of dessert. Luckily, some of our favorite online retailers that carry sweets, like Etsy, Goldbelly, and Williams Sonoma, are offering some particularly festive Valentine's Day-themed delicacies this year, all of which you can order right to your front door. From cake pops covered in sprinkles to heart-shaped cakes to a we have you covered as far as edible Valentine's Day gifts go, especially if you're in the market for something that looks straight out of an episode of "The Great British Bake Off."
Keep reading for eight Valentine's Day-themed food gifts you can order online.
Who wouldn't love to receive these beautifully-decorated cake bites? These bite-sized desserts are available in flavors like chocolate, red velvet, and strawberry and covered in rich buttercream frosting.
To buy: Chocolate Covered Valentine's Cake Bites, etsy.com, $16 for 12
Magnolia Bakery is a New York City institution, but you can enjoy these gorgeous cupcakes anywhere, thanks to Goldbelly. This Valentine's Day dozen includes chocolate, vanilla, and red velvet cupcakes with chocolate and vanilla buttercream frosting.
To buy: Magnolia Bakery Valentine's Day Cupcake Dozen, goldbelly.com, $65 for 12
Why not say "I love you" with donuts? Thanks to Angel Food Bakery, a beloved Minneapolis destination, you can enjoy a box of nine frosted donuts that spell out a Valentine's Day-appropriate sentiment.
To buy: Angel Food Bakery "I Love You" Donuts, goldbelly.com, $79
Hot cocoa bombs (hardshell chocolate spheres filled with hot cocoa mix and mini marshmallows) have been all the rage this winter, so why not snag a few heart-shaped versions for you Valentine's Day celebrations?
To buy: Heart Cocoa Bombs with Hot Chocolate Mix and Marshmallows, etsy.com, $7 each
This dessert gift is like two presents in one, since your loved one will receive delicious cupcakes, but also a stunning bouquet of flowers made from frosting. This bouquet of eight cupcakes comes from Fort Lauderdale bakery We Take the Cake.
To buy: We Take the Cake Bouquet Cupcakes, goldbelly.com, $89 for eight
This beautiful gift box includes six sugar and shortbread cookies, all decorated with festive Valentine's Day-themed designs. You can even personalize one of the cookies with initials or a name for a special personal touch.
To buy: Letterbox Valentine's Day Cookies, etsy.com, $22 for six
Duff Goldman is known as the "Ace of Cakes" for a reason, and this red velvet cake decorated with hearts is the perfect example. Your loved one will be sure to enjoy this four layer cake with vanilla cream cheese filling and pink-tinted buttercream frosting.
To buy: Duff Goldman Red Velvet Heart Cake, goldbelly.com, $69
If you want to fill your home with the smell of freshly baked cookies on Valentine's Day without all the work, opt for these beautiful pinwheel slice and bake cookies, available from Williams Sonoma.
To buy: Williams Sonoma Heart Sprinkle Slice and Bake Cookies, williams-sonoma.com, $60
