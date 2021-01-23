The Best Valentine's Day Desserts You Can Order Online As a Last-minute Gift or Treat for Yourself

While there's nothing wrong with giving a loved one a bouquet of fresh flowers for Valentine's Day (in fact, we have a guide to the best places to order floral arrangements online), there's something extra special about the gift of dessert. Luckily, some of our favorite online retailers that carry sweets, like Etsy, Goldbelly, and Williams Sonoma, are offering some particularly festive Valentine's Day-themed delicacies this year, all of which you can order right to your front door. From cake pops covered in sprinkles to heart-shaped cakes to a we have you covered as far as edible Valentine's Day gifts go, especially if you're in the market for something that looks straight out of an episode of "The Great British Bake Off."