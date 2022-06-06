Turn Your Bedroom Into a 5-star Hotel With These Top-rated Cooling Pillows
There are a few key items you need on hand to turn your bed into a five-star experience. A supportive mattress, soft sheets, and cozy throw blankets are all musts, as are a good set of comfortable pillows. Amazon shoppers seem to have found their ideal option with this top-rated pillow set from Utopia.
The two-pack of cooling pillows has racked up nearly 33,000 five-star ratings from customers who rave about how comfortable and supportive they are — and it's currently on sale. The pillows are filled with a plush poly fiber material that one customer said "cradles your head while maintaining a firmness that keeps your head from sinking through the other side, providing the perfect comfort."
These bedding essentials also boast a no-shift construction, so they will stay fluffy and won't become lumpy or fall flat under your head. They also have a super-soft and breathable cotton-blend cover that will even keep you cool on hot summer nights. "They stay cool which is a plus since I'm a hot sleeper," one customer reported.
To buy: amazon.com, $26 with coupon (originally $37)
Reviews also can't stop talking about how comfortable and well-made the pillows are, despite their affordable price tag. One noted that they feel like "very high-end hotel quality." Another shared, "These are well-made and very comfortable; they look amazing and high dollar!" A few others went so far as to say they are "obsessed" with the plush pillows.
Frequent travelers have even compared them to beloved hotel pillows directly, saying they're the closest thing they found to name brand hotel chain options. "I traveled a lot in the past and stayed mostly at Sheraton hotels, and I could never get over how comfortable the pillows were during my stay," one wrote before adding, "These pillows are a close second at a fraction I'm sure of what a Sheraton king size pillow would cost."
Normally priced at $37 for two queen-size pillows, the top-rated home products are currently nearly 20 percent off, and you can get another $4 off thanks to an on-site coupon — meaning you can snag a set for just $26 right now. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest acting fast if you want to score the top-rated cooling pillows before they jump back in price.
