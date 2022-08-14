Travelers Are Ditching Their Everyday Bags for This Clear Crossbody That's on Sale for $13

You can't put a price on seeing your favorite performer or sports team live. But, in light of changing venue regulations, we're left with limited options when it comes to bringing a personal bag. If you're tired of being turned away at security because your everyday purse isn't see-through or the appropriate size, Amazon shoppers have discovered the ultimate solution in the Uspeclare Clear Crossbody Bag.

Measuring 10.3 inches by 8.3 inches by 3.5 inches and boasting a clear exterior, the best-selling travel purse meets most stadium bag requirements (which, on average, don't exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches) and is spacious enough to hold everything you need for your show, sporting event, or concert. And, its see-through construction makes your trip through security faster and smoother.

It's also worth mentioning that the Uspeclare Clear Crossbody Bag just went on sale. Right now, you can get one for as little as $13, depending on which color you choose (there are five options).

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $24)

The bag is made with a durable PVC material that's waterproof and resistant wear and tear. The Uspeclare Clear Crossbody Bag also has an adjustable strap that measures 67 inches long when fully extended and features a convenient front zipper pocket so you'll have easy access to your smartphone, tickets, wallet, keys, and other small essentials. And there's a discreet pocket inside the main compartment to keep your valuables safe and secure.

Outside of arena events, the Uspeclare Clear Crossbody Bag can be easily incorporated into your everyday wardrobe for travel, work, casual outings, or running errands. Some reviewers were happy to report that it doubles as a viable toiletry bag option since its clear construction adheres with TSA regulations for carrying liquids through security.

"This is a great, comfortable, crossbody that is perfect for NFL games, or anywhere that requires clear carry bags," one reviewer said. Another Amazon customer added that it's "worth every penny" and shared that they take it on Disneyland trips for "quick and easy bag inspection. I've carried plenty of snacks, a Hydroflask [water bottle], etc., and so far all the weight has not ripped anything on the bag."

Showcasing how spacious it is, a shopper explained that they were able to "comfortably fit an XS puffy jacket, a small card holder, a BTS lightstick, a phone, a powerbank, earpods, tissues, and a GoPro camera." Another reviewer noted, "I like the crossbody fit so I don't have to worry about the purse slipping off my shoulder," and one buyer said that it "lets me keep my hands free" so they can enjoy the show.

And, according to one customer review, it's earned a seal of approval from event security personnel too: "What's really cool is how many compliments I've gotten from security guards at venues like Madison Square Garden, the Beacon Theater, and Jones Beach in New York… they don't have to whip out the flashlight and wooden stick to see if I have anything inappropriate in my bag." They also added, "What this results in is faster entry, fewer shenanigans at security, and the admiration of venue staff everywhere we go."

Courtesy of Amazon

Breeze through security at your next concert or sporting event with the Uspeclare Clear Crossbody Bag. Get one on Amazon for as little as $13 while it's still on sale.