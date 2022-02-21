Amazon Shoppers Love This $23 Cardigan — and It Comes in 24 Colors
For travel enthusiasts, it's all about finding a balance of fashion and function, especially when it comes to staying warm during chilly flights and in cold destinations. Instead of packing chunky items that will take up a lot of space in your suitcase, opting for versatile layering pieces will give you more outfit variety, so a versatile cardigan is a must-have. And like any smart shopper, starting with Amazon's best-selling women's cardigan would be the way to go.
The Urban Coco Drape Front Open Cardigan is made from a soft, stretchy blend of viscose and spandex, and it's light enough to pack in any travel bag or backpack. That said, several reviewers mentioned that it resists wrinkles well, making the sweater a solid option if you're planning to keep it packed in your luggage as a last-minute layer. Plus, its no-fuss, machine-washable fabric is incredibly easy to care for.
But, what makes this pick such a standout layering piece is that you can easily toss it on over tanks, tees, and even thin long-sleeve shirts. Not to mention, you can pop a heavier vest or jacket over the cardigan for even more warmth. The long, asymmetrical hem is super flattering when worn over comfy leggings or your favorite jeans, making it ideal for all-day travel or dinner after a day of sightseeing.
To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $50)
More good news is that the popular Amazon cardigan comes in 24 colors — including basics like black, gray, and navy, as well as bolder options like red, fuschia, and mustard yellow — so you'll be sure to find one that fits your style. And as an added bonus, select colors are on sale for just $23 right now, making it the perfect time to score one (or two) for yourself.
Amazon shoppers love the cardigan, with many praising its soft feel, comfortable fit, and versatility. "The drape front opening adds a lot of pizazz to an otherwise simple design," one reviewer wrote. "The sweater itself definitely helps to dress up even the most [simple] of outfits."
Another reviewer emphasized what a great pick this cardigan is for travel. "Finding a great neutral lightweight jacket for travel is always a challenge," they wrote, adding that it "can go with anything and is small enough to fit in the bottom of your day bag when wandering."
To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $50)
To buy: amazon.com, $23
If you're looking for a lightweight, packable cardigan that goes with everything, don't miss out on this pick from Urban Coco before your next trip. Shop select colors on sale for more than 50 percent off before they're gone.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.