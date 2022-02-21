Amazon Shoppers Love This $23 Cardigan — and It Comes in 24 Colors

For travel enthusiasts, it's all about finding a balance of fashion and function, especially when it comes to staying warm during chilly flights and in cold destinations. Instead of packing chunky items that will take up a lot of space in your suitcase, opting for versatile layering pieces will give you more outfit variety, so a versatile cardigan is a must-have. And like any smart shopper, starting with Amazon's best-selling women's cardigan would be the way to go.