7 Barbecue Accessories That Elevated My Grilling Game This Summer

Whether it's a big family barbeque or just a "get outside and grill" weeknight, putting food to flame is the ultimate summer experience. So be sure to upgrade your setup (you deserve it after the year we've had), and master the grill in style while utilizing all your skills as an "inside cook" on the open fire.

These products have all been tested for durability, functionality, and design to make sure you look and cook as good as possible out there.

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The tried and true Weber Kettle grill is the best way to get the most out of your time spent on open flame, and the 22-inch premium hits the sweet spot of features for price. It's got the built-in ash catcher, hanging grates and lid, and cool-touch handles so you're set for any cuisine. I opted for copper for a retro feel, but the black is as classic as it comes. Don't forget a chimney to light the charcoal — you are using natural hardwood lump charcoal, right?

Weber Charcoal Kettle Rotisserie

Weber 2290 22-Inch Charcoal Kettle Rotisserie Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The real upgrade comes when you grab the rotisserie setup they make to specifically fit onto the 22-inch grill. It has a sturdy spit and a compact motor that does it all for you while you enjoy a beverage or game of bocce. We did two whole chickens and they were worth every second — and it was really cool to watch, too.

Blue Carbon Steel Grill Frying Pan

Blue Carbon Steel Grill Frying Pan Credit: Courtesy of Made In Cookware

It took me a while to realize this, but a grill can be used for more than just charring or smoking meats. So another truly unique but unbeatable upgrade is investing in Made-In's incredibly well-crafted, grill-specific pans. The Blue Carbon Steel Grill Frying Pan is a game changer, allowing you to sauté peppers and onions, roast root vegetables, and gently grill fish as easily as you would on a range, with a handle that stays cool as long as you keep it off the flame. Their paella pan is also perfectly sized for the Weber and allows the more ambitious grill master to try their hand at something new. They look professional and cook with ease, and are a staple of my summers now.

Schmidt Brothers Bonded Ash 4-piece Grill Set

Schmidt Brothers Bonded Ash 4 Pc Grill Set Credit: Courtesy of Huckberry

As expected, you'll need a solid set of grill tools. Huckberry, known for their killer curation of clothing and gear, has a four-piece set from Schmidt Brothers featuring a sturdy set of tongs, fork, and spatula that can handle anything you need to flip or move, and a silicone basting brush that holds up to the heat. The Bonded ash handles and case add a nice flair to their function.

Smoke X4 Long-range Remote BBQ Alarm Thermometer

Smoke X4 Long-Range Remote BBQ Alarm Thermometer Credit: Courtesy of ThermoWorks

The best thermometer in town is the Thermoworks Smoke X4, which allows you to put a probe into up to four different things and constantly monitor their temperature from afar. With Thermowork's reputation and the Smoke's innovation, this thing will help you nail everything from medium-rare ribeyes to 36-hour smoked pork belly.

GrillGrates for the 22.5" Weber Kettle

GrillGrates for the 22.5″ Weber Kettle Credit: Courtesy of GrillGrate

I have a set of the cult-favorite GrillGrates for my gas grill, which replaced the normal bars once they started to degrade. What I didn't know, but was happy to find out, is that they make them for your charcoal setup as well, and have a set sized perfectly for any model out there. These things get HOT, so if you're looking to black-and-blue a steak or char up some sausage, these are a must have.

YETI V Series Hard Stainless Steel Cooler

Yeti V Series Hard Cooler Credit: Courtesy of Yeti