This Comfy, Customer-loved T-shirt Dress Is 55% Off Right Now 

Summer may be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy breezy dresses for at least a couple more months. Universal Standard is one of our favorite brands for comfortable, stylish basics, from T-shirts to dress pants, and the brand's Labor Day Sale isn't one you'll want to overlook.
From Sept. 4-7, Universal Standard is offering a new deal each day, although we have our sights particularly set on today's deal — a 55 percent discount on one of the brand's most beloved wardrobe staples: the Tesino Washed Jersey Dress. And while this Labor Day Sale already includes impressive discounts, Universal Standard is offering an extra 10 percent off exclusively for Travel + Leisure readers: just use the code "TRAVELANDLEISURE10" at checkout.
To buy: universalstandard.com, $34 with code TRAVELANDLEISURE10 (originally $75)
The T-shirt-style dress is made from ultra-soft Peruvian cotton with a hint of elastane for comfy stretch, which means that it's both lightweight and breathable. It features a v-neck and a subtle high-low hem for a sleek, flattering fit. The dress is available in three colors: black, navy, and olive, and you'll want to add all three neutrals to your closet ASAP. And one of the best parts about Universal Standard is its inclusive size range — you can shop from sizes 00 to 40, ensuring you'll find a comfortable fit for your body.
Shoppers agree that this dress strikes the perfect balance between comfortable and stylish. One reviewer even called it their favorite everyday dress. "This is just about all I want to wear since it arrived! It's comfy, simple, flattering and effortlessly cool," they said.
Another reviewer emphasized just how versatile this dress is. "This is the dress I throw on during the weekends or for a casual day at the office. I wear it alone, with leggings, over jeans and I’ve even slept in it."
