This Comfy, Customer-loved T-shirt Dress Is 55% Off Right Now 

The T-shirt-style dress is made from ultra-soft Peruvian cotton with a hint of elastane for comfy stretch, which means that it's both lightweight and breathable. It features a v-neck and a subtle high-low hem for a sleek, flattering fit. The dress is available in three colors: black, navy, and olive, and you'll want to add all three neutrals to your closet ASAP. And one of the best parts about Universal Standard is its inclusive size range — you can shop from sizes 00 to 40, ensuring you'll find a comfortable fit for your body.