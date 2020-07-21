This Brand Is Known for It’s Comfy, Size-inclusive Basics — and It Just Dropped a Major Sample Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ever since Universal Standard has been on our radar, we've been obsessed with the brand. It's known for its comfortable, minimalist, size-inclusive basics (its size range is 00 to 40), many of which are staples in our travel wardrobes. We've written about the travel-ready Moro Pocket Ponte Pants, which are wrinkle-resistant and include just the right amount of stretch, as well as the convenient Core Capsule, a set that includes all the pieces you need to create a chic capsule wardrobe. Now, the brand is holding a massive sample sale, featuring discounts up to 75 percent off basics you'll want to wear all summer (and long after). The sale lasts until Aug. 2, but we expect many styles to sell out, so you won't want to wait to shop.

Image zoom Courtesy of Universal Standard

The sale includes a wide range of products, from super-soft t-shirts and sleek athleisure to everyday denim, and even chic dresses and jumpsuits you can wear well into the fall. One of the best deals you can shop is on the brand's jeans — many styles are between 40 and 50 percent off, including the customer-loved Bae Boyfriend Straight Leg Jeans. These jeans are available in black and dark blue, but the light wash shade is a favorite for summer. Shoppers particularly love the fit of these jeans, with one reviewer calling them "comfy jeans for a woman with thighs" and "more comfortable than any other pair of jeans I've worn."

The Amy Pullover Hoodie is another must-have piece, and I can attest to just how soft and cozy it is. But don't just take my word for it — this piece gets rave reviews on Universal Standard's website. One shopper described it as the "softest sweatshirt ever, light fabric and yet warm." Another said they're "never taking it off."

Keep reading for our top picks from the sale.

Maia Stovepipe Sleeve Tee

Image zoom Courtesy of Universal Standard

Amy Pullover Hoodie

Image zoom Courtesy of Universal Standard

Bae Boyfriend Straight Leg Jeans

Image zoom Courtesy of Universal Standard

Rosie Side Slit Sweatshirt Dress

Image zoom Courtesy of Universal Standard