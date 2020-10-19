This Stylish, Size-inclusive Brand Just Launched the Perfect Winter Parka 

Winter might not be here just yet, but before you know it, it'll be time to break out your trusty cold-weather parka again. So, if you're in the market for a new puffer coat, Universal Standard has you covered. The stylish, size-inclusive brand just launched two new parkas that you'll want to wear all season long.
This launch includes the Rainier Short Hooded Puffer and the Everest Long Hooded Puffer. Both coats are available in black, brown, and gray, so you'll be sure to find a style and length that will fit your taste. Plus, Universal Standard's sizing runs from 00 to 40, making it an accessible brand that anyone can enjoy.
The jackets are made from durable, water-resistant nylon with 100% polyester fill. This offers a cozy and plush feel without feeling heavy or bulky. A two-way zipper makes this coat easy to wear and adjust, while a removable hood allows you to customize it for your needs. Fleece-lined pockets add just the right amount of warmth, which you'll be thankful for on particularly chilly days. Plus, starting at $228, these parkas are far more affordable than others on the market, and you won't have to compromise on style or function. Whether you opt for the short, slightly sporty puffer or the ultra-warm full-length option, we're sure these jackets will become your new go-to for winter.
To buy: Rainier Short Hooded Puffer, universalstandard.com, $228
To buy: Everest Long Hooded Puffer, universalstandard.com, $285
Madeline Diamond is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she’s constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter at @madgdiamond.
