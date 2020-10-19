This Stylish, Size-inclusive Brand Just Launched the Perfect Winter Parka 

The jackets are made from durable, water-resistant nylon with 100% polyester fill. This offers a cozy and plush feel without feeling heavy or bulky. A two-way zipper makes this coat easy to wear and adjust, while a removable hood allows you to customize it for your needs. Fleece-lined pockets add just the right amount of warmth, which you'll be thankful for on particularly chilly days. Plus, starting at $228, these parkas are far more affordable than others on the market, and you won't have to compromise on style or function. Whether you opt for the short, slightly sporty puffer or the ultra-warm full-length option, we're sure these jackets will become your new go-to for winter.