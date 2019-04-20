Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We're used to hitting up Uniqlo every winter for its affordable HeatTech basics, and can always count on the Tokyo-based brand to supply essential linen-cotton pants for summer. Now, there's a reason to shop there for spring, thanks to this new UV Cut parka, on sale just in time for April showers.

Having versatile clothes that serve a dual purpose is the key to packing light, which is why this pocketable jacket is about to be an indispensable addition to your packing list. While it is water-repellent, this zip-up isn't just for staying dry during an afternoon drizzle — it's also a part of Uniqlo's new UV protective line, making it a handy last-minute weapon against sunburn and skin damage. And the best part: it can do both these things all while being thin and breezy enough to wear in warm climates.

One reviewer shared: "This is probably one of the most lightweight and thin jackets I've ever had! I love it because you barely feel it on your skin. Perfect for when you want to wear a jacket that's not too heavy because it's more on the humid/hot weather outside."

Comfort and convenience aren't the only things that make this parka a standout. We love how the matte texture (in 11 different colors!) also keeps you from feeling like you're walking around in a shiny, crumpled piece of plastic. There's a selection of pale blue, muted green, and standard neutrals, but go ahead and spring for the sunny yellow and poppy red if you're feeling colorful. Like them all? At just $30, it might be a good idea to buy more than one.

Uniqlo Women's Pocketable UV Cut Parka